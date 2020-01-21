Drunk women attack police officer after not paying for a taxi in Dubai - News

advertisement

Two women were each sentenced Tuesday to January 21 to six months in prison by a Dubai court for attacking a police officer on duty.

The two Canadian expats – a 25-year-old business development manager and a 37-year-old design manager – pushed the officer who asked them to present their IDs, the Court of First Instance heard. They also used insulting language against him.

The incident happened on July 19 last year, when the officer responded to a call from a taxi driver. The driver complained to the two women who did not pay him after they were dropped off at their apartment.

During the investigation, the officer said he was employed by a colleague when they received a report about a problem in City Walk.

“A taxi driver told us that he had dropped off three women and a man in a building, but they just got out of his car without paying him,” he said.

The officer then went to the building. And since the group didn’t come down, even after he told them he was a police officer, he told the guard to take him to their apartment.

The women gave no reason not to pay the taxi and they also refused to present their identity cards, he said.

“One of them said she would complain to her country’s embassy while she kept talking improperly. That woman also said I couldn’t do anything with her,” he told the investigator.

When he finally got an ID from one of the women, she screamed and tried to put her hand in his pocket to take her ID back. “I stopped her. Both women had no respect for me or my uniform. They pushed me back. “

He also said that the women were mockingly dancing for him.

He called the lieutenant in charge at the police station and asked him to send a police officer to arrest the duo.

A case was filed at the Bur Dubai police station. The public prosecutor in Dubai accused them of physically abusing and verbally abusing a police officer on duty and consuming alcohol without a permit.

Although the pair denied the charges, the court found them guilty and ordered their deportation after their imprisonment.

An appeal can be made against the decision.

Marie Nammour

Marie, from Lebanon, has often dealt with the Dubai Courts and the Public Prosecution Service, immigration and labor issues and the Dubai International Film Festival. She graduated from the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, Jounieh, a city in northern Beirut, and worked as an internal reporter of international affairs at a leading TV station at home and as a legal translator for a renowned law academy in the Lebanese capital. Speaks four languages ​​fluently and loves traveling, psychology, learning more and has become a rich “criminal” imagination …

