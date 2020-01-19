advertisement

A 35-year-old man accidentally killed himself while attempting to stab his wife in an incident reported near Sevvapet in the Tiruvallur district on Saturday night.

Gopal, who sold juice on Vivekananda Street, came home drunk and got into a fight with his wife Suganya, police sources said.

His mother-in-law, who witnessed the fight, got chest pains, after which Suganya took her to a hospital.

A fight broke out between the couple when Gopal reportedly refused to let the two women into the hospital.

According to police, he pulled out a knife and tried to stab his wife.

When she tried to push him down, the knife pierced his chest.

Gopal was rushed to the government hospital in Tiruvallur, where he was declared dead.

The police have registered a case and are questioning Suganya.

