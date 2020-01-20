Drunk man in Dubai kills friend with one blow, lands in court - News

advertisement

An expat in Dubai was sued Monday at the Dubai Court of Justice after allegedly attacking a fellow countryman.

The public prosecutor in Dubai accused the 36-year-old Mexican, a sales director, of beating the victim, his old friend, in his head (behind his right ear), causing his death.

Both were drunk during the attack.

The suspect was detained after the incident was reported to Al Barsha police station.

A 33-year-old Mexican supervisor said he worked for an aluminum company with others of the same nationality. They stayed in a hotel in the Dubai Investment Park. “Around 7 p.m. on November 15 last year, I saw the defendant behave erratic. He could barely stand. He tried in vain to tell the receptionist something in our native language. He didn’t look sober at all.”

The witness told the prosecutor that he understood from the suspect that he was arguing with another man (the victim who was his old friend and shared the same room) and that they attacked each other. “He told me he only hit him once and knocked him down. He said the victim started the fight.”

The supervisor then went to the suspect’s room. “I saw the victim lying motionless on his face. His face was bleeding and had a big black eye,” he said.

A 23-year-old Mexican technician said the two men argued about “who would work and exercise better.” “I sat with them and tried to calm them down, but they would not listen to me. They were both intoxicated. The suspect accidentally poured his alcoholic drink on the victim’s shirt after he embraced him. It made the victim angry and their argument got worse. I then left their room and later heard about the attack. “

Paramedics and the police arrived shortly afterwards.

According to the forensic report, the cause of death was a serious internal bleeding. The bruises on the victim’s face were caused by bumps. He was dead a few hours before he was examined.

The suspect suffered a hand injury after beating the victim.

He told the investigator that he only struck the victim once and claimed that he had no intention of killing him.

The trial will be continued on January 27.

