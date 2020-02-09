The man is also accused of consuming alcohol without permission.



A taxi driver was accused before the Dubai court of attacking and insulting two police officers on duty.

According to the prosecutor’s notes, the two officers responded to a resident’s complaint on November 29 last year when the drunken 40-year-old Egyptian taxi driver acted aggressively towards them.

The man is also accused of consuming alcohol without permission. One case was registered at the Bur Dubai Police Station.

“The woman told us that she was a tenant in the apartment. Before she called, the defendant went there and attacked her. He was drunk,” a police corporal told the prosecutor.

The corporal said that the incident happened in an apartment in Al Satwa and that the accused would not get into the police car and insult her. “He pushed and insulted us. We prevented him from spitting on us several times. We brought him under control. We later referred him to the public prosecutor’s office because he attacked police officers, insulted them, attacked others’ security and drank alcohol Has.” without permission. “

The police officer said the defendant would not show any ID and said, “Who should you ask for an ID? I will sleep now’.

The defendant repeatedly insulted the police officers while he was bumping them and refusing to be handcuffed, the NCO reported.

During the police interrogation, the woman said the accused grabbed her neck and tried to strangle her. But the people around him took him away from her. She did not make a statement to the prosecutor because she was unwilling to continue the trial against the defendant.

A medical report found that the woman had a bruise on the neck and upper chest due to the physical injury.

However, she submitted an irrevocable waiver, which granted her the right to pursue the case further.

The process will continue on February 19.

