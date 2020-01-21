Drunk driver stands trial for killing motorcyclists in the UAE - News

advertisement

“I escaped the scene because I was scared,” the suspect told the court.



An Asian driver was on trial at the Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court on charges of running over a motorcyclist who died on the spot.

According to the accusation sheet, the suspect, who was driving in his car under the influence of alcohol, rammed a cyclist and fled the scene without warning the victim or the police.

After being informed of the accident, the RAK police started an investigation and succeeded in tracing the accused.

He admitted that he was drunk while driving his car at the time of the crash. The court ordered the case to be suspended until next week.

