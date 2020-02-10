A few years ago, in Yedioth Ahronoth, I read an opinion article by Yoaz Hendel (now a Knesset member of Kahol Lavan) in which he wrote that his grandfather told him that he cut off Arabs’ ears during the war. Hendel did not express disgust, did not refuse the act, and did not even really investigate whether it had actually occurred or not. It was just another cool story about grandpa’s heroism.

Hendel wrote that his grandfather came to the conclusion that “we (the Jews) exist and there are those who hate us”. According to Hendel, the world is a cold place, a real jungle, where enemies are waiting for the right moment to attack. If every nation adopted this approach, we would live in an endless Armageddon. The man later uttered a statement reflecting the terrible things that were said in Europe’s darkest times: “Zionist interest is maximum territory with minimal Arabs.”

skip

– Haaretz Weekly Ep. 60

<noscript><iframe class="h-db" width="100%" height="180" scrolling="no" frameborder="no" src="https://omny.fm/shows/haaretz-podcast/netanyahus-annexation-nation-is-ready-to-strike-ag/embed?style=artwork&image=1&share=1&download=1&description=1&subscribe=1&foreground=222222&background=f3f3f3&highlight=09a5d9" seamless=""></noscript>

Netanyahu’s “annexation nation” is ready to strike again. ListenHaaretz Weekly Ep. 60

After being elected to the Knesset, Hendel (along with his party colleague Zvi Hauser) loudly boycotted the demonstration that Kahol Lavan organized against the Immunity Act to help Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu avoid a trial because MK Ayman Odeh had been invited to address it on the Common List.

Hendel has recently been his party’s main supporter of annexing the Jordan Valley, forcing Kahol Lavan’s chairman Benny Gantz to take up an issue Likud has long advocated for. Hendel later spearheaded efforts to exclude Joint List MK Heba Yazbak from resuming the race. Had this succeeded (which the High Court of Justice declined), it would likely have prevented the Arabs from voting and reduced Gantz’s chance to become prime minister.

In an interview with Ravit Hecht in the Hebrew edition of Haaretz, Hendel presented his race theory about Arabs on Friday. “I think the Arab culture that surrounds us is a jungle,” he said. I was certain that everything he said would go without the Israeli public’s response. I even said to myself, Odeh, stop being shocked by any expression of racism, because in Israel it has become the norm to be shocked, while calm is the exception.

But God is great! It was only a few hours before the whole country was in arms. But not over the jungle – over the Darabukka, a chalice drum widespread in the Middle East and North Africa.

“People came here from all sorts of countries, some with the mentality of a concert in Vienna and some with the mentality of Darabukkas,” he said, and without wanting to, he drowned in his own racist poison. It was amazing to see how a Darabukka did what a thousand racist statements couldn’t.

Related articles

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that we think are interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

First of all, any remark about the inferiority of the Arabs includes Mizrahim, who ultimately comes from the jungle so loathed by the ear cutter’s grandson. It is a pity that some Israeli Jews from the Middle East and North Africa, including key leaders, believe that racists will not attack them if they insult Arabs.

Secondly, Hendel chose the concert from Western culture, the embodiment of beauty in this culture, and Darabukka from Arab culture, which is not particularly central to Arabic music. Where is the oud, the qanun, the heavenly song by Mohammed Abdel Wahab, by Umm Kulthum, Fairuz or Farid al-Atrash? All of this is missing. The racist soul of this western man can only perceive the pounding of the Darabukka, which apparently overwhelms those western melodies, the sounds of which have killed European madmen and members of other nations.

Finally, the leaders of Kahol Lavan woke up and asked Hendel to shut up. You did the right thing. You should have asked a long time ago that he refrain from his racist statements. To be honest, I started to think he was a Netanyahu mole in this group. In a minute he insults Arabs, the next Mizrahi Jews. With such a man, Kahol Lavan doesn’t need enemies.