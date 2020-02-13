Driven week by week with unusually dry weather, the federal government on Thursday classified parts of California in a drought for the first time since last year.

Overall, 9.54% of the state’s land area is currently in a moderate drought. It is predicted that it will not rain in most states for at least the next 10 days. The area, which was classified as a moderate drought on Thursday, was in the Central Valley and covered approximately 10 million acres from Tuolumne County to Kern County.

This is the highest since February 12, 2019, when 10.55% of California’s land area was also hit by a moderate drought and the University of, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Nebraska-Lincoln.

“There was drought and drought in Nevada and California,” wrote Richard Tinker, a NOAA meteorologist at College Park, Maryland, who wrote this week’s report.

“On the 60-day time scale, significantly low amounts of rainfall (among the driest 5 percent of historic occurrences) covered most of a swath in central sections of California and Nevada, and 30-day amounts were less remarkable but still significant below normal. “

The last time that part of California was classified as moderately drought was three months ago when 0.01% of California’s land area had this rating.

However, the new report does not mean that California will return to the harsh conditions that occurred during the state’s historic drought from 2012 to 2017. “Moderate drought” is the mildest of five categories that federal scientists use to classify drought conditions in the report.

How bad was it back then? For comparison, exactly five years ago, in the week of February 10, 2015, an overwhelming 98.1% of the state was in at least moderate drought, and 40% was in exceptional drought, the most severe of the five categories.

Even so, much of California has seen little rain or snow since a series of drenched atmospheric river storms that drenched California around Thanksgiving.

The nationwide Sierra blanket of snow, from which nearly a third of California’s water comes, was 58% of the historical average for that date on Wednesday and 92% on New Year’s Day.

Most cities in the Bay Area have so far received about half of their average rainfall this winter season, and just one day in 2020, January 16, brought more than 1 inch to San Francisco, Oakland, and San Jose.

Overall, San Francisco has received 8.83 inches of rain since October 1, 58% of its historical average. San Jose, at just 3.82 inches, is only 42% of the average. And Oakland is 45% of the average at 5.8 inches.

High-pressure crests have blocked storms from the Pacific and sent them to Washington and Oregon.

However, there are still one and a half months of winter left. And the state had conditions for the “march” earlier. Last year, after a dry start to the season, a wet end of February and March increased the national snow coverage of the Sierra Nevada from 69% on January 1, 2019 to 161% by April 1.

Another positive sign: Many of California’s largest reservoirs hold a lot of water, which can be attributed to the wet winters of the past two years. On Thursday, Shasta Lake, the state’s largest reservoir, was 78% full – 111% of its historical average for mid-February. Oroville was 65% full or 94% of its historical average. The San Luis reservoir near Los Banos was full to 75% or 92% of the average for this season.

However, with each day that winter conditions wane, the chances of reaching historical seasonal averages decrease.

While the state has no severe drought conditions, a growing part of its land area is drying up.

On Thursday, the drought monitor rated almost half of the state – 46% – as “unusually dry”, compared to only 3% a month ago. Much of the dry land is also in the Central Valley. But it spans much of the Bay Area, including the counties of San Mateo, San Francisco, Alameda, Contra Costa, Solano, Napa, and North Santa Clara, and the coastal region from San Luis Obispo to the counties of Los Angeles.

In the meantime, the federal government has also reported that the earth’s climate continues to warm up. Federal scientists from NOAA announced on Thursday that January was the warmest January ever recorded on Earth when modern temperature records first began in 1880.

The global land and ocean surface temperature in January 2020 was 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average of 53.6 degrees Fahrenheit, the researchers said. In Russia and parts of Scandinavia and in eastern Canada, the temperatures were 9 degrees above average.

While California has had droughts many times in its history, scientists say climate change exacerbates them, makes them hotter and drier, and increases the risk of wildfires in the summer and fall months.