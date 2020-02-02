Advertisement

A video is circulating on the Internet in which Chinese officials in rural areas use drones creatively to ensure that residents do not gather without a mask as the nation fights the deadly corona virus.

In the viral video, residents of a village in Inner Mongolia are startled when they hear a disembodied voice from a hovering drone warning them not to wear face masks.

“Yes, aunt, this is the drone that talks to you – you shouldn’t be walking around without a mask,” says a voice echoing from a drone hovering over an older woman who looks confused before quickly leaving Chinese state media Global Times showed.

Wear your masks! To prevent #Coronavirus, a village in Inner Mongolia, #China uses a #drone to remind the villagers in the open. The person operating the drone says that the elderly often don’t listen to advice and that the drone shocked them to listen. https://t.co/fcVwkBCXdF pic.twitter.com/dcSFJMglei

– The paper ???? (@thepapercn) February 2, 2020

Another clip showed a drone that said to a group of women, “Put on your masks, hurry up!”

When the videos went viral, Twitterati flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote: “This may look scary, but if it saves lives there is nothing to complain about …”

Another wrote: “How the Chinese government cares about people !!! Awesome.”

One post read: “Lol, smart way to remind people.” A tweeple said, “A great way to keep up with the times. Advances in science and technology can help maintain social order and people’s security.”

The Chinese authorities confirmed on Saturday that the death toll from the deadly novel corona virus in the country has risen to 259. In 31 provincial regions, 11,791 cases were infected.

