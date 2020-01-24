advertisement

updated

11:35 am CST, Friday, January 24, 2020

An explosion in Watson Grinding and Manufacturing rocked Friday morning January 24, 2020 in northwestern Houston. Two people have been reported dead by officials. An explosion in Watson Grinding and Manufacturing rocked Friday morning January 24, 2020 in northwestern Houston. Two people have been reported dead by officials. Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez, staff photographer / Houston Chronicle

Drone images show aerial aftermath of deadly explosion in western Houston

Residents in western Houston falter from a deadly explosion that shook the area in the early hours of Friday morning.

The explosion, which took place at 4:30 am at the Watson Grinding and Manufacturing company on the 4500 block of Gessner Road, took one employee into the hospital and claimed the lives of at least two others.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: See the explosion site from above

Officials continue to search for the wreck for victims and answers.

HazMat crews with the Houston fire brigade have secured a 2,000-gallon propylene container that was leaking onto the site – a container that could have been a factor in the explosion that destroyed a warehouse, broke windows, and destroyed ceiling fixtures in surrounding homes.

HoustonChronicle.com: What we know about the location of the explosion in West Houston

Click through the above to view aerial photos of the aftermath and the surrounding area.

Dan Carson is a digital producer for the Houston Chronicle. You can read his work on Chron.com and follow him on Twitter.

