It’s been a while since we pulled the T-bird out of the garage, but the cover has been removed and the old girl started immediately. Time for the first of many offseason rides.

1. During the Husker football television show on Sunday evening, Nebraska coach Scott Frost spoke briefly to each of the school’s 23 scholars.

Not surprisingly, all of the comments were positive, although Frost highlighted some players that he believes are on the right track to contribute early – mostly people with skill positions – and who may need some development time – mostly Linemen, not surprisingly.

One of the more interesting comments, however, concerned defensive attacker Nash Hutmacher from Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Frost and the Huskers have valued hatters, a heavyweight champion, since they recruited him. Mad Hatter doesn’t play against a particularly high level of competition in Central South Dakota every week, but that doesn’t cause a break from frost.

“I just like everything about Nash. I like who he is, I like what he does, I like visiting him, ”said Frost. “It’s just fun to be with him. Great football player, great wrestler. He’ll be one of the strongest on our football team when he gets here, and I think his work ethic and personality are infectious.”

But he’s more than a big personality, and Frost reminded television audiences that Nebraska Wisconsin and Oregon – a pair of programs that have developed many successful linemen over the past few years – have served for hatters.

“I think he could probably play O-Line for us when we need him, but we think he’s a nose for us, a guy who can control A-Gap to A-Gap,” said Frost. “We fought for him with a few other Big Ten schools. Dawson (defensive coach Tony) Tuioti (defensive coordinator Erik Chinander) have all done an excellent job.

“It will be fun to be here for four years and hopefully he will do a lot of plays for us.”

Speaking of hatters: He was unbeaten at the weekend and won a championship at the Big Dakota Conference with a pin in the championship game.

However, just saying that Hatter is unbeaten for the year is not enough. He is still undefeated for his high school career. And this pen? It was his 67th consecutive episode, which, according to Wrestling USA’s website, was the third longest series ever recorded in high school in the United States.

InterMat continues to rank as the number 1 heavyweight high schooler in the nation.

3. The big Big Ten news was released overnight when it was reported that Michigan state would hire Mel Tucker as the new Colorado head coach.

This comes only days after Tucker has publicly confirmed that he has been contacted about the job but has declined, and hours after making several radio appearances reaffirming his commitment to CU.

I’m still trying to confirm this report that Mel Tucker has agreed to become a Michigan state coach, but it comes from a reliable source. Insane that he was on the radio three times TODAY and reaffirmed his commitment to Colorado, and I heard he was a fundraiser in Denver tonight. #cube

– Brian Howell (@ BrianHowell33), February 12, 2020

The crucial point? The MSU sent the Brinks truck to the Rocky Mountains for the second time. She reportedly doubled Tucker’s salary to $ 5.4 million and doubled his assistant salary pool to $ 6 million.

It’s easy to say that the look isn’t great – people in bouldering and buff fans are certainly not happy – but that’s a lot of money to be refused.

The overall picture here is striking. A Big Ten school decided that it wanted a Pac-12 trainer, was rejected once, and then pulled out its big brother’s card: cash.

The gap between two leagues – the Big Ten and the SEC – and everyone else in financial terms continues to widen.

In the meantime, the Big Ten schools are showing that they can either 1) get the trainer they want or 2) keep the trainers they want to keep.

Purdue paid to keep Jeff Brohm last year. Minnesota did the same to keep P. J. Fleck this fall. Tom Allen got a big raise in Indiana.

Brohm has an average of $ 5.2 million through his contract. Fleck rose from $ 3.6 million to $ 4.6 million. Allen rose from $ 1.8 million to $ 3.9 million. Rutgers paid Chris Ash $ 2.3 million and Greg Schiano $ 4 million.

These are not the League’s powerhouses we’re talking about. These are the schools that used to be springboards. And yes, maybe they will, to a certain extent, but between the facilities built around the league and the ability to pay the running price, everyone in the conference has a terribly thick checkbook that they can must lead if he decides that it is justified.

4. A few recruitment notes as we continue.

Four Star Class of 2021 Close End Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) topped the rivals’ rankings on the last recruitment service update, advancing to nationwide No. 60 player and the No. 7 close end in which Country.

Ok, who’s going to have this child? pic.twitter.com/e1iUHYMn7L

– Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike), February 11, 2020

Fidone, quoted at 6-foot-5 and £ 220, has offers from several college football hits, though Nebraska should be a factor in its recruitment to the end.

5. Not to be surpassed in the class of 2021 prospects from Iowa, four-star outline player T.J. Bollers (Tiffin) received a scholarship offer from Alabama on Tuesday.

After a great phone call to Coach Saban, I am very honored to say that I received an offer from the University of Alabama 🐘 🐘 @ freddierch8 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/Gq48Hy4NaF

– TJ Bollers (@ tj35ballin), February 11, 2020

This has the potential to throw a wrench into a recruitment that looked like it was prominently highlighting Nebraska and Wisconsin. It will probably still be that way, but some SEC heavy hitters could also be involved. Bollers also received an offer from Texas A&M on Tuesday. Ho-hum.

In Omaha, Westside defender Avante Dickerson continued to collect offers and picked up one from USC on Wednesday.

6. And a few roster numbers after National Signing Day # 2 to complete this.

At 159, Nebraska is at the heart of winter conditioning on his squad. The youngest to be removed include walkable kicker Dylan Jorgensen and seasoned walkable defender Ethan Cox from Blair.

Of these 159, NU has 84 scholarship holders and 75 walk-ons. Since Frost’s hiring in December 2017, a full 131 or all but 28 have joined the program.

This is partly why Frost said it on Sunday evening: “Maybe for the first time since my stay in Nebraska I have the feeling that the culture is there.” … We still have a long way to go. We have to get bigger, stronger, faster and harder. We have to do better. But I love the attitude in (the weight room) right now. “