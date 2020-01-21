Drivers were warned of delays when the Hyde Road construction site started - this is what it will look like

advertisement

Commuters are warned of delays in major road works on one of the city’s busiest streets.

Hyde Road in Gorton is being upgraded to the tune of £ 5.9m to ease the pressure in a notorious bottleneck that is currently causing major rush hour disruptions.

advertisement

On a 300m section of the A57 between Waggon and Horses Pub and Debdale Park, four lanes are currently forced to collapse into two.

Manchester City Councilors announced today that work on adding two new lanes will begin next Monday, January 27.

As a result, part of the eastbound lane leading from the city center towards Denton will be closed during the start of construction.

Working hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Drivers are therefore asked to be patient and leave more time for their journeys, especially during the morning and evening rush hours.

Video is loading

Video not available

Click to play

Touch to play

The video starts in8Cancel

Play Now

Heads of traffic say that people who regularly travel the route should consider the possibility of using public transport or traveling outside of rush hour when possible.

In order to prevent motorists from “running” through neighboring side streets, temporary road closures will be set up on Waterhouse Road, Woodland Road and Dean Road, but these are always accessible to residents.

As part of the project, the currently closed railway bridge over the road, which is now used by cyclists and hikers, will be demolished.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

The bosses say that this will happen at the beginning of the work, which should take about a year.

During the bridge demolition, which will take place over a weekend, a complete road closure is required to minimize disruption.

The dates for this part of the work will be confirmed by the town hall in due course.

Manchester City Council Executive for Environment, Planning and Transport, Councilor Angeliki Stogia, said: “The congestion has stained this area for too long, which affects not only commuters who are delayed in their journeys, but also people who live in air quality.

“It is therefore important that we remove the bottleneck caused by the current bridge over Hyde Road.

The current bridge is demolished

(Image: Google Maps)

“We know that the work affects everyone who uses Hyde Road, as well as people who cycle and hike on the Fallowfield loop.

“We will do everything we can to keep the disruption to a minimum and thank everyone in advance who helped us implement this important plan.”

Peter Boulton, head of the TfGM highways, said: “The widening of this section of Hyde Road will bring about much-needed capacity improvements in an area that is congested most days.

“Hyde Road is one of the busiest streets in Greater Manchester and an important corridor into and out of the city center.

“It is important that the work is done to improve traffic flow for thousands of users.

“While at work, we urge everyone to plan ahead, allow more time for their trips and, if possible, consider alternative modes of transportation or trips outside of peak hours.

“You can find the latest travel advice on our website to help you plan your trip at tfgm.com/traveladvice.”

The bridge, which is part of the Fallowfield Loop walking and cycling route, is being replaced with a new one, and a CGI image of what it will look like was released for the first time today.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

It was heavily criticized by some after initial proposals included a plan for street-level stairs and no ramp or elevator.

The city council said a ramp was not feasible because too much private land was needed and decided to drop the idea for stairs as it would be unfair to those who could not use them.

To follow Chris on Twitter, click here.

If you like his Facebook page and want to stay up to date with the latest news, click here

Here is the link to M.E.N’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

The lack of a bicycle lane on the street itself has also attracted some people’s anger.

City Hall chiefs said the program was not eligible to fund a bike path, but they would leave room for funding if funds were to be available in the future.

We have our own Facebook page where you can find the latest news, events and community news from all over North and East Manchester.

Follow the page here to stay up to date and participate in the discussion.

Here is the link to the main menu of M.E.N. Facebook site where we share our latest stories.

advertisement