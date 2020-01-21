Drivers report traffic chaos around Wythenshawe Hospital after 10 days of road closures have caused delays

advertisement

After a series of planned road closures, drivers have reported delays of up to an hour near the Wythenshawe hospital.

Floats Road and Dobbinetts Lane, which run next to the hospital, are said to be closed for 10 days due to “wiring work”.

advertisement

The closure has created a nightmare, especially for local commuters and those trying to gain access to the hospital’s maternity ward.

Local residents say a five-minute drive on Tuesday morning would have taken over an hour.

One person wrote on Facebook: “Anyone who travels to or around the Wythenshawe Hospital … doesn’t care or leaves early.

“The traffic is unreal. It took over an hour to do a five-minute school run.”

Another said, “A 10-minute drive to the city bus station only cost me an hour. Yes, I’m late for work.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Another wrote: “I left mine at 8:20 am and arrived at school at 9:15 am and then went to work at 9:30 am. I was usually an eight-minute trip in which I was angry . “

MancTraffic’s Twitter account advised drivers to access the hospital from Newall Green.

A tweet said: “Floats Rd and Dobbinetts Lane behind Wythenshawe Hospital are both closed for 10 days due to cabling work.

Floats Road near Wythenshawe Hospital is expected to be closed by the end of January

(Image: Google Street View)

“Drivers trying to get into the parking lot and maternity ward on the side of Clay Lane have a real headache.

“Access it from the Newall Green side.”

The road closure is scheduled to be completed on January 31, 2020.

We have our own Facebook page that offers you the latest news, events and community news from all over South Manchester.

Follow the page here to stay up to date and participate in the discussion.

Here is the link to M.E.N’s main Facebook page where we share our latest stories.

advertisement