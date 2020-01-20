advertisement

January is the “Move Over” month in Florida and is an opportunity to remind drivers to drive across the street – or at least slow them down for those who do important roadside work.

Florida law requires you to cross a lane if you can do so safely.

If you cannot drive on a two-lane road, slow down to a speed that is 32 km / h below the specified speed limit.

Slow down to 5 miles per hour if the specified speed limit is 20 miles per hour or less.

If you don’t move, you put yourself and others at risk. You could crash into a vehicle or a worker.

Violation of the Move Over law results in a fine, fees and points in your driver list. For more information, see Section 316.126, Florida Statutes.

