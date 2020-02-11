On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash in the 22100 block of FM 2100. On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash in the 22100 block of FM 2100. Photo: Twitter / Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal crash in the 22100 block of FM 2100.

Driver thrown by pickup dies near Crosby

A driver was thrown from his pickup in a violent and fatal accident in Crosby early Tuesday morning.

The 36-year-old man was south on the 22100 block of FM 2100 when he started skidding. Simon Cheng. The truck raced into a ditch and through a perimeter fence before rolling on its roof, Cheng said.

The driver, who the authorities claim did not have a seat belt, was thrown out of the truck before coming to rest. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

Cheng said investigators are determining whether slippery roads or impairments played a role in the crash.

