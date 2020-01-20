advertisement

Police officers in Houston are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Elberta on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Police officers in Houston are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Elberta on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Police officers in Houston are investigating a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Elberta on Sunday, January 19, 2020.

Photo: OnScene.TV

Driver shot, killed in the southeast of Houston

The police are still trying to determine why a man was shot and killed while driving in a quiet neighborhood in Southeast Houston on Sunday evening.

The man drove around 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Elberta when someone opened fire from outside his car, according to murder detective detective E. May of Houston. The man was hit by at least one bullet and crashed into a fence, May said.

Neighbors who heard the gunfire and the crash ran outside and found the man almost lifeless in the driver’s seat. They also saw two men running on foot, May said.

Paramedics rushed the man to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. What led to the gunfire remains unclear, May said, and detectives were still looking for witnesses from Sunday evening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call HPD’s Murder Department at 713-208-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

