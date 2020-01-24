Driver is with the needle under the pump at the gas station

advertisement

STAPLETON, Ala. – An Alabama driver was stopped by an IV needle attached to a gas station in Baldwin County under the gas pump.

All of this happened, according to the police, on Wednesday evening.

“When the victim reached for the gas pump handle, they were stabbed by what appeared to be a subcutaneous needle,” said Lt. Doug Phillips of the Loxley Police.

The police have sent the needle for testing. The customer was treated as a precaution.

“I have no idea why or for what reason someone wants to do something like this, but it is a serious crime. The criteria behind it can mean a variety of things. Number one, only in itself, without a needle, would be a crime.” said Lt. Phillips.

