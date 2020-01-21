Driver flown to the hospital after a serious crash near Lumsden

advertisement

SIMON O’CONNOR / STUFF

One driver was stuck after two trucks were hit by a collision in North-Southland this morning.

The crash occurred at 9.05 am on State Highway 6 near Lumsden, near the intersection with Josephville-Glenure Rd.

A St. John spokesperson said that one person is being taken to Dunedin by helicopter with moderate injury.

A second patient suffered minor injuries and was treated on the spot, the spokesperson said.

A fire department spokesperson said four fire service personnel responded to a crash with a truck and trailer and a truck.

One person was stuck, but had now been removed from the vehicle, the spokesman said.

The police unit for major accidents is present, the road is closed and diversions are present.

More to come…

