Driver flees after killing pedestrians in Fort Bend

Delegates are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Friday night and killed him in Fort Bend County.

A red Honda CRV from 1997 with the MCC3125 license plate hit a pedestrian in the 500 block of FM 1092 in Stafford, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff office.

The pedestrian’s name has not been released to the public.

This is a breaking story. Come back later for more information.

