A red Honda CRV from 1997 with the MCC3125 license plate met a pedestrian on Friday in the 500 block of FM 1092 in Stafford.
Photo: Google Maps
Driver flees after killing pedestrians in Fort Bend
Delegates are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian on Friday night and killed him in Fort Bend County.
A red Honda CRV from 1997 with the MCC3125 license plate hit a pedestrian in the 500 block of FM 1092 in Stafford, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff office.
The pedestrian’s name has not been released to the public.
This is a breaking story. Come back later for more information.
