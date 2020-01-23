Driver fixed by needle hidden under pump at gas station in Alabama
advertisement

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A driver from Alabama was attached to an IV needle that was hidden, stuck under the gas pump in a gas station in Baldwin County, Loxley police said.

Loxley police shared this image of the needle hidden under a gas pump. (Courtesy: WKRG)

advertisement

This all happened on Wednesday evening according to the police.

“When the victim reached for the lever of the gas pump, they were stung by a hypodermic needle,” said Lieutenant Doug Phillips to the Loxley police.

The police sent the needle to test. The customer has been treated as a precaution.

“I have no idea that the reason or rhyme behind someone who wants to do such a thing is, but it is a serious crime. The criteria behind this can mean a multitude of things. Number one, alone in itself with nothing in mind, would be a crime attack, “said Lt. Phillips.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR