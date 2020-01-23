Driver fixed by needle hidden under pump at gas station in Alabama

advertisement

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) – A driver from Alabama was attached to an IV needle that was hidden, stuck under the gas pump in a gas station in Baldwin County, Loxley police said.

advertisement

This all happened on Wednesday evening according to the police.

“When the victim reached for the lever of the gas pump, they were stung by a hypodermic needle,” said Lieutenant Doug Phillips to the Loxley police.

The police sent the needle to test. The customer has been treated as a precaution.

“I have no idea that the reason or rhyme behind someone who wants to do such a thing is, but it is a serious crime. The criteria behind this can mean a multitude of things. Number one, alone in itself with nothing in mind, would be a crime attack, “said Lt. Phillips.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement