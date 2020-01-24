Driver crashes at Chesapeake's home and shuts down the heating system for the weekend

advertisement

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Tire tracks, stones, curved pieces of wood and a front bumper in their garden is not what the Andersons had in mind on Friday evening.

“We were supposed to go to Cooper Hawk for dinner and then the tribal action to do the axes, but we didn’t get there,” said Catherine Anderson.

Instead, they were outside their home at Youngstown Court and tried to find out who had crashed into their home and left the scene while they were at their neighbors’ home.

Catherine’s husband, Art, says, “I started running after the man who hit my house with his car.”

He couldn’t catch up, but a little later the driver and the car were found nearby. They even took a photo of the towed Chevy.

“Nobody was injured, which is a good thing. There was nobody in the house; everyone is good, “said Catherine.

From the appearance of the tire tracks, the homeowners think that the driver was trying to avoid a pole. He did exactly that – and drove straight through their gate, into their HVAC system, and walked on to the foundation of the house.

“People don’t go here at Hillwell 25 km / h. They go much faster, especially when they come through the bend – that’s a concern,” adds Art.

He says he is already taking action to ensure that the backyard where his children play is safe.

“I was just in town asking about placing those metal posts that they have for benches so that you can’t drive in and place them on the corners.”

The couple tells us that their heating system will be out for a few days, but they are happy that the temperatures will not freeze during the weekend.

“We have a stone house; we are quite isolated. We have electric heaters, we have running water, we can use the toilet, so we are fine. “

