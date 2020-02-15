It is often said that the course of your day determines the prospects for your day. This is especially true in spiritual life!

If we are tempted by temptation early in the morning, we become more vulnerable to spiritual attacks later in the day. Therefore, it is important to start the day by declaring our love and loyalty to God and asking Him to drive away the devil and his temptations.

Here is a short prayer from the Golden Handbook that can be added to your morning prayers and will help your life with the “Armor of god, “

O Holy Trinity, one God, defend me today from the delusions and temptations of the devil, save me from all sins and save me from sudden and unsupervised death. Raise, O God, my body from sleep and sleepiness and my soul from sin, so that I may praise and glorify your holy name, which now and forever includes all blessings, honors, wisdom and thanksgiving. Amen.