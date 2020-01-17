Drive-By Truckers 'Thoughts & Prayers' + 9 more new songs

advertisement

There is no shortage of new country numbers, whatever type you are looking for. Read on to hear the latest news!

Drive-By Truckers, “Thoughts & Prayers”:

The 2016 album of the Drive-By Truckers, American Band, provided sharp socio-political commentary on the tumultuous, deeply divided state of America. The group tells Billboard that they initially saw themselves moving to different topics with their next series of new music, The Unraveling, but the same source of inspiration continued to prove fruitful.

“We didn’t want to repeat ourselves and keep saying the same thing. But I don’t think it occurred to us that things would take the turn that they have nationally and politically, and that kept happening continued to inspire us to write these kinds of songs – even alone for our own common sense, “explains front man Patterson Hood. – CL

advertisement

Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”:

Tenille Arts released her new single ‘Somebody Like That’ on The Bachelor earlier in January, and aptly enough, the number is a mantra for love that is worth keeping around. Bubbly and cheerful, the song sets the bar high for the kind of love that Arts is looking for.

“Somebody Like That” is the first song from Arts’ new album, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between, which was released on January 10. Broken down into three thematic sections, the project – as the title suggests – includes finding love, navigating through heartbreak and navigating through all the other ups and downs of life. – CL

The Lone Bellow, “Good Times”:

Coming from the upcoming new album from the Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light, “Good Times” is a joyful and exuberant celebration of good memories, good friends and good stories. The band tells Billboard that they were inspired to write the song by all the wild travel and adventure stories they had heard from friends.

“Some were told on old boats far away in the middle of the ocean, some in Irish pubs in Manhattan, some in backyards in the south, some on hospital beds,” explains Zach Williams. “So the song is just a celebration of these stories and these people who grabbed life by the horns and didn’t let a good time slip away.” – CL

Brandon Lay, “For My Money”:

In his latest release, “For My Money,” Brandon Lay navigates a new relationship with someone who likes to live a little outside of his modest means. During the song, Lay tells the story of a woman who loves him based on the misunderstanding that he is rich.

Instead of coming clean about his circumstances, Lay doubles his lie and sings: “Well, she climbs into my Silverado / Because my Ferrari is in the store / Yes, when my mother calls me / I tell her it’s out coming abroad / oh yes I want to tell her everything / But when she kissed me, something changed, yes. “” For my money “is written by Lay alongside Andrew DeRoberts. – CC

The Secret Sisters, “Hand Over My Heart”:

In the run-up to the release of their new album, Saturn Return, produced by Brandi Carlile, The Secret Sisters have shared one of the most upbeat, positive songs on the album. “Hand Over My Heart” conveys a message that the band is warning Variety, not necessarily an indication of the rest of the album.

“I feel that this song is a striking track throughout our songwriting, just because historically we tend to write heavier songs about love and loss and sorrow,” reveals bandmate Laura Rogers. “We both tried a little happier direction with this song. I certainly had my current husband in mind when we were writing it and, you know, the feeling of finally finding someone who can pick up all your broken pieces and you with can handle all sharp edges. “- CL

Logan Mize and Willie Jones, “I don’t have to grow up”:

Not wanting to grow up is a common theme in music, and a theme that is boldly present in the song “I Ain’t Gotta Grow Up” by Logan Mize and Willie Jones. In their age-defying anthem, Mize and Jones talk about not staying until the sun rises, reconciling kisses and throwing back countless drinks. The couple hammers the nice point at home: “So give your boy a cold beer / Because I have just started / I’m going to steal a kiss from a little miss / Life of the party / If I live forever / Well, that’s not long enough / Every day I get a little older / But I don’t have to grow up. “” I Got Gotta Grow Up “was written by Kyle Fishman, Dallas Davidson and Rhett Akins. – CC

Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, “California”:

The state of California gets a quirky, banjo-bent soundtrack in Steve Martin and the latest release of the Steep Canyon Rangers, “California.” The song encourages listeners – and a certain long-lost ex-girlfriend – to pack up and move to the west coast, in favor of a life full of sun, cocktails and more. The song is the newest collaboration between Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers: they also released two albums in 2011 and 2017. – CL

Filmore, “State I am in”:

Filmore tries to escape from the memory of what was once in ‘State I’m In’. During the fast track, Filmore explains that he is busy and continues literally and figuratively in attempts to get his ex out of his main room.

“” State I am in “is a reflection of a time in my life where I was only trying to escape and my ex was forgotten,” Filmore shares in a press release about the song. “It shows the emotion and struggle I was experiencing by emphasizing my daily actions. The song speaks of a state of mind when you try to move on from someone you still love. The good memories are the hardest to forget. ”–CC

A thousand horses, “drinking song”:

It doesn’t matter if a person usually likes songs about heartbreak or true love, A Thousand Horses bets that everyone will put one up into a drinking song. “Drinking Song” is the second song A Thousand Horses has shared since their upcoming full release, which is expected sometime later this year.

During “Drinking Song” the group sings about the different types of music that people listen to, but how they can all appreciate a good drinking song and the great moods. “Drinking Song” was recorded in the iconic RCA Studio A in Music City, it was produced by the famous producer Dave Cobb. – CC

Marcus King, “Beautiful Stranger”:

Marcus King puts the soft romance on the cake with the release of “Beautiful Stranger.” In the slow song, King sings as if he goes straight to a girl in a bar about how she can sit with him and everything will be fine.

“Beautiful Stranger is a story about longing, searching for love,” King explains in a press release about the song. He continues: “We tried to paint a picture of a dimly lit bar, lost souls who found each other before the last conversation.” ‘Beautiful Stranger’ is written by King, Dan Auerbach and Paul Overstreet. – CC

.

advertisement