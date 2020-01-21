advertisement

Understanding the alternative southern rock band, The Drive-By Truckers, is the idea of ​​duality. The group constantly undermines the conventional world around them. The founders, Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley, have long been brothers in music and former fighters. Their history is rooted in the South, while their politics are rooted in liberalism. They are nuanced. And all these elements appear on their upcoming album, The Unraveling, which is released on January 31.

For as different as Cooley and Hood can be, they both started their love affair with music at the age of 8. The two later met in college at the University of North Alabama to become roommates. But they quickly started arguing, arguing, and fighting. However, they played music between spats. And although it took time to manifest their audience, Cooley and Hood knew that there was creative chemistry between them, even when there was tension.

“Neither of us was shit,” Hood laughs. “We were kids and it wasn’t like we were precocious, talented kids. But Cooley has this weird thing he does with his game that, if you really find out, it makes him such a weird and awesome guitarist.”

advertisement

“We had chemistry right away,” says Cooley, who remembered the days and nights that drank cheap beer in their ‘crappy apartment’ with no one else around. “We have sucked often, but we were not bad enough to deserve that lack of attention. People didn’t get it. People were not ready. “

In the decades that followed, The Drive-By Truckers made a name for themselves from Alabama to California and beyond. Although they were born and raised in the South, the two men have a broad interest. For Hood this started early and crystallized on a trip to New York City with his father, David, the legendary session bassist for the Muscle Shoals recording studio and whose bass line on “I’ll Take You There” by Mavis Staples forever.

“I was a weird kid in primary school and had no friends,” says Hood. “I was an artistic child. I wrote songs and did not like sports. I was beaten up a lot and often called “bassoon” at the public primary school in Alabama. It was not beautiful. “

His father, however, took him to the Big Apple when he produced a record for a harmony-advancing girl group. In the city saw the young Hood Greenwich Village, took the subway, hung around with musicians and visited Chinatown. Things that had once been alone in films were to touch and breathe around him. When he returned to Alabama, he could handle bullying better, knowing there was something better there.

When considering a rock band from the South, it is hard not to think of major radical ideas of embedded patriotism (see: Lynyrd Skynyrd). Honest or not, attributing a sense of regional pride to public figures from the area seems a natural reflex. But when they talk to Cooley and Hood, both warn against personally cherishing ideas of blanket-minded nationalism.

“I am not anti-patriotism,” says Cooley. “But sometimes I think that patriotism is used more as a weapon against our fellow human beings than as a unifying force against evil. Saying “I am a patriot and you are not” is a way of saying “Fuck you” when we should probably not. ”

“It’s a slippery slope,” Hood offers. “A certain amount of nationalism is dangerous. It is one thing to be proud of where you come from, but it is something else to start thinking that we are God’s chosen people or that we are the only ones who are right about something. ”

It is often said that the ability to keep two competing ideas in mind at the same time is a sign of intelligence and complexity. If so, The Unraveling is definitely a measure of both. The 9-track record is in many ways a blueprint for both understanding of numerous toxic landmines in American society and ways of avoiding them. Song titles range from “Babies in Cages” to “Heroin Again” to “Rosemary with a Bible and a Gun.”

The Drive-By Truckers recorded the album in a prominent studio in Memphis, with a surprise raid from Mick Jagger, who was viewing the space himself. The album is full of energy, using emotional rhythms combined with soulful musical craftsmanship and a mix of Hood’s comforting and Cooley’s vocals. But although skill is everywhere, Hood says it was not an easy album to compose.

“This album was really damn hard to write,” he says. “Really difficult. We tried to find a way to articulate the daily horrors and madness of what was going on every day. To make something that everyone, including ourselves, would listen to. It took time.”

Now that the record has been released for the world, Cooley, Hood and the rest of the band are ready to hit the road. Although the group has already done around 3000 gigs in its decades, there is excitement to find out how this album – the 12th of the band – will resonate with new and old fans in the US.

“Along the way you see how much the country has in common with itself,” says Cooley. “The only thing that changes in one region to another is the accent. How people live, what they like, what they want to believe, does not change. ”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tkD4xSqNVII (/ embed)

advertisement