Drifting addition contributes to the great weekend at Teretonga Park

Ben Jenkins drives his 700 hp Toyota at 8,500 rpm around Teretonga. His brother Troy is also floating and both will compete at Teretonga this weekend.

Teretonga’s biggest weekend on the annual motorsport calendar has just added a lot more tire smoke.

The Toyota Racing Series [TRS] will once again have the annual Speed ​​Works MotorSport NZ championship that has landed in Invercargill.

The national series will be held over five rounds with the second round this weekend at Invercargill’s Teretonga Park.

Talented Kiwi driver Liam Lawson will be one during the Toyota Racing Series promotion at Teretonga Park.

TRS brings many of the world’s emerging motorsport stars to Invercargill with a large number of drivers from previous series racing to Formula 1.

Sixteen different nationalities are represented in the series this year, with the expectation that many more Formula 1 stars will come out of the field.

Troy Jenkins with its drifting Toyota GT that develops 700 hp at 8500 rpm. His brother Ben is also floating and they will both compete at Teretonga this weekend.

Kiwi Liam Lawson is one of the smartest talents in the 2020 series and he demonstrated those skills in the first round at Cromwell last weekend.

He won two of the three races in Cromwell and got his champion defense off to a good start.

The new cars in which the 20 drivers race contribute to the intrigue of this year’s series.

They are packed with 280 hp and are touted as the fastest single-seater ever in New Zealand.

Drivers participated in practice sessions in Teretonga on Friday and qualified on Saturday morning before race one on Saturday afternoon.

Two races are also held on Sunday.

While the TRS remains the main attraction during the biggest meeting of the year in Teretonga Park, a new addition this year has added a lot of intrigue and tire smoke.

For the first time in its 17-year history, the D1NZ national drifting championship is being held at the Teretonga circuit in Invercargill as part of this weekend’s Speed ​​Works MotorSport NZ Championship.

Drifting is a style of motorsport in which drivers deliberately overload the car and is judged by a jury of speed, style and control of the vehicle, rather than being the first over a finish line.

D1NZ collaborated with Speedworks to participate in three of his events, including Teretonga, which he said offered a smorgasbord of different motorsport variants for spectators.

D1NZ promoter Brendon White had heard that the motorsport scene in Southland was strong and had received positive feedback about bringing the event to Teretonga.

He admitted that it was a gamble that brought the event so far south, since most drivers were located north of Taupo.

It took a huge effort to get all the cars and equipment that far south, White said.

He hoped that Southlanders would “vote with their feet” regarding the appearance and support of the event.

Qualification for the national drifting championships was held on Friday in Teretonga.

A demonstration will be held on Saturday at 12 noon before the actual championship game starts at 4 p.m.

In addition to the TRS and drifting championships, the Formula Ford Championship, South Island Porsche Series, Toyota 86 Championship and South Island Formula 1600 Series will also go to the Teretonga Park circuit this weekend.

The promotion starts at 9 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

