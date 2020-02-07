Advertisement

Not such a puzzle! While everyone’s jaw dropped when Drew Carey When it became known that The Masked Singer was The Llama, there was one person who saw it coming from a mile away: his son Conner.

“My ex [Nicole Jaracz] and child picked me up straight away,” Price Is Right moderator told Entertainment Tonight after he left the popular Fox show. “My child wrote a text message, he is 14, he will be 15, and he sent me a text message saying: What’s going on, llama?” it turned out to be quite difficult.

“I had people watching the Super Bowl [and] they had so many ads for The Masked Singer that they said,” Oh, we want to watch this Masked Singer and see what the show is about! “” Drew, who was the second person voted out, remembered. “So we looked at the first act and I thought, ‘Can we look at something else? Because I don’t really like this show. I had to get them to switch channels so they wouldn’t see me. … because I thought you would know who I am. “

His friends had no idea, but Drew thinks he knows how he managed to keep it secret. “It was not that difficult because nobody expected me to do the show,” he said. “So only a few knew that.”

While Drew couldn’t fool his family, seal – who appeared as Leopard in the second season of the show – succeeded. “Leopard wanted to do the show because he wanted to surprise his children. They still didn’t know he was there when the episode aired, ”said showrunner and executive producer Izzie Pick Ibarra Variety. “He did everything to surprise his children and make them laugh. I really wanted to send a camera as soon as his kids saw that he was, but we couldn’t for a number of reasons. “

We can’t wait to see who’s still hiding behind these costumes!

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET / PT on Fox.

