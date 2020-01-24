Drew Brees says he'll play for the Saints when he returns in 2020

advertisement

Drew Brees is not sure what he will do. He hasn’t made a decision to play in 2020, but if he chooses to return, he becomes a member of the New Orleans Saints. Brees spoke to NFL Network’s Jane Slater in Orlando as he prepared to play in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl. He told Slater that if he played this fall, he wouldn’t sign with any other team.

“I’ve never been in the situation where I thought about the idea [to return],” said Brees. “For me, each of these contracts, I don’t know how many there were with the Saints, I played with them for 14 years, it’s not a question of whether it will be done, it’s when. At this stage of my career “It is not self-evident that I come back every year, but when this time comes I will always be a saint.”

Brees is expected to be a free agent in March. The other two quarterbacks on the list – Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill – are also free agents, which means the Saints have an interesting decision in their hands. That said, it is very likely that they will ask Brees to sign again if he wants to play. But when will the former Super Bowl MVP make that decision?

“I wanted to give it at least a few weeks, months after the season, just to take a deep breath and relax a little and have some time with the family and then just rethink it,” said Brees.

Given the way the 2019 season ended for the Saints, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Brees made one last attempt to win his second Super Bowl. The team ended the regular season with a 13-3 record, but lost to the Minnesota Vikings in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

“You have no choice but to go ahead and get better,” he said to Slater. “We will learn something every time. We will not be discouraged. We will not take the results of the last three playoffs with us – with some crazy things that have obviously never been there before – and put us off.” I feel like we all have parts in place. We have a great foundation. Great culture. We have all the prerequisites for a master team. “

