Dream Dortmund debut for hat-trick hero Haaland

Erling Haaland came off the bench to score a hat trick during his debut in Borussia Dortmund and inspired a 5-3 comeback win in Augsburg.

Dortmund came in 3-1 before Haaland came and struck three times in the second half.

Jadon Sancho pulled the Dortmund level to 3-3 after Haaland, who joined RB Salzburg this month, got his first and pounced the attacker twice more to close the win.

📊 3 shots

Doelen 3 goals

⏰ 34 minutes

HAT-TRICK HERO HAALAND 👑 pic.twitter.com/6iLXzvd5m2

– Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) January 18, 2020

Florian Niederlechner gave the hosts the lead and Marco Richter made it 2-0 before Julian Brandt retrieved a goal.

Niederlechner restored Augsburg’s double advantage over Dortmund and the stunning second half of Haaland, but they are seven points behind Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig after their 3-1 win over Union Berlin.

The second half of Timo Werner kept the pace makers on the right track, but they were forced to come from behind. Timo Werner celebrates (Jens Meyer / AP)

Marius Bulter gave the visitors a lead in the first half, but Werner came right after the break before Marcel Sabitzer gave Leipzig the lead and Werner grabbed a second with seven minutes to go.

Werder Bremen won the battle at the bottom in Fortuna Düsseldorf.

They climbed from the bottom two with a 2-1 win and went over Düsseldorf.

Koln defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 and Mainz lost 2-1 to Freiburg and Hoffenheim lost 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt at home.

Unstoppable! This time it’s a header and a brace for @Casemiro and @ Lucasvazquez91 with the assist! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/hXiIpYolRg

– Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 18, 2020

In LaLiga, Casemiro scored twice to get Real Madrid a 2-1 win over Sevilla and put them at the top.

The midfielder took a second half brace despite Luuk De Jong’s leveler in between.

De Jong had not allowed a first goal for the first half after a VAR assessment had seen Nemanja Gudelj in the run-up to Eder Militao.

🚨 Halfway on the Bernabéu 🚨

Still aimless here, @ LuukdeJong9 went home from a corner, but VAR excluded the goal. #RealMadridSevillaFC #vamosmiSevilla #WeareSevilla pic.twitter.com/SYSIwxTgmt

– Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) January 18, 2020

Real leads Barcelona with three points on top, but Barca organizes Granada on Sunday.

The title hopes of Atletico Madrid suffered a blow after being defeated 2-0 in Eibar.

They are eight points drifting from their city rivals after goals from Esteban Burgos and Edu Exposito.

Elsewhere, Aleix Vidal’s second half goal gave Alaves a 1-0 win at Levante and Real Valladolid pulled 0-0 with Osasuna.

Lazio closed the gap with the leaders of the Serie A Juventus after the hat trick of Ciro Immobile Sampdoria struck 5-1.

🔥 Terza tripletta in maglia biancoceleste by @ciroimmobile!

👑 ⓀⒾⓃⒼ ⒸⒾⓇⓄ 👑 pic.twitter.com/44wWMEK5fb

– S.S. Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) January 18, 2020

The side of Simone Inzaghi remains third, three points behind Juve and one point behind Inter Milan after an 11th consecutive league win.

The triplicate of Immobile included two penalties with Bastos and Felipe Caicedo who also qualified for the hosts.

Julian Chabot was sent for Claudio Ranieri’s Sudiodoria after the comfort of Karol Linetty.

Sassuolo beat Torino 2-1 while Fiorentina won 2-0 in Napoli.

