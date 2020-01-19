advertisement

It was an eventful day for debutant Tamil Nadu left arm spinner M. Siddarth, who claimed here in the Ranji Trophy collision here Sunday 4/32 in 17.4 against Railways.

Siddarth tore through the top order of the Railways and was well supported by R. Ashwin, who also took four wickets.

Regarding the wicket, Siddarth said: “We generally don’t see the ball spinning too much at the start of the game. The field, however, was not a class turner. The odd balls turned and it worked to our advantage.

“I wanted to vary the pace and get to the right areas. It gave me the desired results. This is one of my most memorable moments and being able to perform well in the Ranji Trophy was a dream come true. I look forward to also making a good contribution in the second innings. “

Long spells

Siddarth and Ashwin bowled in tandem from the 13th. About Ashwin, Siddarth said: “Ashwin is a legend and sharing the stage with someone with so much experience is an honor. He knows how to execute the plan perfectly and according to the competition situation. “

When bowling 17 overs on the trot, Siddarth said: “I am used to bowling long spells from my early days and it has become a habit. I am happy that I can contribute well to these spells.”

