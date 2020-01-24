advertisement

Before and after photos show dramatic effects of West Houston explosion Before and after photos show dramatic effects of West Houston explosion Photo: Google

Dramatic photos before and after show the effects of the explosion in West Houston at the factory

Two people are dead after an explosion in a factory, the Westbranch district shook early Friday.

Only 24 hours ago the building stood upright in the busy subdivision. On Friday morning, however, firefighters and other law enforcement officers asked residents to watch out for debris that may have flown to neighboring yards.

Debris is scattered over what remains of some of the buildings. Reportedly, the explosion was heard for miles.

Click through to view pictures before and after of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing – the factory at the center of Friday’s explosion.

Michelle Iracheta is a reporter in Houston. Read it on our latest news site, Chron.com, and on our subscriber site houstonchronicle.com. | michelle.iracheta@chron.com

