Dramatic drone footage recorded the big fire that broke out on Tuesday night at a car wreck in Ngongotahā, Rotorua.

The fire was about 100 by 60 meters and was contained up to the junkyard.

STEPHEN MOSS / screenshot

Dramatic drone footage recorded the big fire that broke out on Tuesday night at a car wreck in Ngongotahā, Rotorua.

The clip and pictures Stephen Moss posted on Facebook showed thick black smoke.

“It would have been very intense on the ground from the drone photos and videos,” he wrote.

CONTINUE READING:

* Not easy answers for farmers to reduce methane emissions on farms

* Wanaka wildfire that burned over 200 hectares will continue for two days

* After the explosion in the factory in Taupo, flames shoot into the air for several meters

On Wednesday morning, firefighters were still on site to clear the remaining trouble spots. They were first called out on Tuesday evening at around 7.10 p.m.

At 11:00 p.m., nine fire engines, two water tankers and an aircraft were on site, said Kaisey Cook, fire and emergency services manager.

According to Cook, excavators were working to remove cars and no one was injured.