Drama as two Coronation Street characters unexpectedly leave the cobblestones

Two characters from Coronation Street left the cobblestones in emotional scenes on Monday.

Max Turner, the adoptive son of David Platt, initially had to live with his grandmother Marion.

David explained that it was best that Max stayed with Marion, the mother of his late father Callum Logan, while David visited his wife Shona in a special unit in Leeds because of her brain injury and memory loss.

“I want to see you all the time,” David said calmly.

“I just can’t leave Shona alone.”

David emotionally said goodbye to Max

Heartbreakingly, Max asked why his younger sister Lily didn’t join him.

“She’s really just a little young,” said David.

“Since I’m not here and Shona isn’t here, I don’t think she can handle being strange somewhere.”

Across the street, young Hope Stape secretly packed her bags to flit with her half-sister Jade Rowan.

The nine-year-old waited for her mother Fiz to go to bed before meeting the nasty nanny.

Marion promised that she would take good care of him

Hope cried when her mother told her that Jade would never set foot in her house again, and on Wednesday, Fiz and her partner Tyrone Dobbs are horrified to find the back door unlocked and Hope gone – and Fiz believes Jade would have taken her with her.

Reminiscent of her hell by murderer John Stape, Fiz is convinced that Jade holds Hope trapped in her attic.

When she breaks into Jade’s house, there is no sign of hope, but she discovers a bag with clothes, passports, and tickets for the one-way ferry to France.

Then there is a dark turn when Fiz finds Jade in her house without hope.

Hope made an appointment with Jade

In the worst case, she takes a cutting board and hits it on the head.

Jade has planned to take Hope from her parents after posing as a tutor and nanny who turned out to be the daughter of serial killer Stape.

She painted bruises on her arms and accused Fiz of hurting her, which resulted in the damn mother having to leave the family home.

Fiz was finally released when Tyrone’s daughter Ruby was convinced that Jade had faked her injuries, and Hope admitted to the social services: “Jade told me to tell mom that it was done.”

