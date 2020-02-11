In a round that literally shouldn’t surprise anyone based on past events, Drake’s Pick 6ix (33 yonge, Wellington) has shut down. This is not shown in the typical announcement or press release, but in a much more cruel phrase: the removal of the outside signs.

The restaurant opened in February 2018 with mixed reviews in collaboration with Montreal Chef Antonio Park. A few months later, in May, there were problems when a man was shot dead outside his door while a private party was taking place in Drake’s house, appearing hours earlier. The situation escalated in August when the restaurant was flooded due to a rain storm.

After a long closure, it reopened as a redesigned sports bar in March 2019, but closed again in November. The restaurant claimed this was due to another flood, although a termination at the front window of the establishment said it was an almost unpaid rent of nearly $ 70,000.

It is now clear that the landlord has decided to officially close the property, following the unfortunate traces of Frings, Drake’s previously questionable food company. Frings opened in 2015 in collaboration with chef Susur Lee and his sons Kai and Levi Bent-Lee, but also quickly got into turmoil.

Months before confirmed rumors circulated that the Lees had received tips from the operators, the liquor license in the restaurant had been suspended. It was closed in June 2018.

Despite the many signs that Drake could find devastating to the grocery store, the people behind Pick 6ix confirm that they hope to relocate and continue to operate.

[email protected]