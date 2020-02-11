Caffeine has just landed another prominent rapper for an exclusive show, and it’s none other than 6 God himself Drake.

The network announced today (February 11) that it has signed a multi-year live streaming contract with Drizzy. As part of the agreement, Caffeine will stream and co-produce rap battles in conjunction with URL (Ultimate Rap League), the world’s largest battle rap platform. This is exactly the same for Drake, who famously advertises an episode of the Paul Rivera talk show The Shop, in which LeBron James stars as “studying rap battles for a living.”

In the press release for the announcement, Drake called the deal a “perfect match” in the following words:

“I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team did. It just wasn’t easy to access. It’s exciting to be able to bring caffeine to the table and provide URL with the tools that they need to improve the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans. “

Ben Keighran, founder and CEO of Caffeine, added:

“We are proud to work with Drake and help him bring his vision and channel to life. As a platform, Caffeine gives Drake the freedom to pursue new creative ideas, and we’re excited about the amount of new content he’s going to share with his communities. It will all be live, authentic and fantastic and I can’t wait for the fans to watch it. “

Drake joins Coffein’s growing list of well-known content creators, including Offset and Doja Cat, the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, the NBA stars Collin Sexton and Kyle Kuzma, and the gamers Cartoonz, Ohmwrecker and Craine.

No release date has been announced yet, but when we have finally learned these details we will be happy to let you know. The teaser trailer for the new Caffeine Battle Rap show can be found below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kh2YEye5Fu0 (/ embed)

–

Photo: Tom Szczerbowski / Getty