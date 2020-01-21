Drake gives DOOM, the little brother and roots via Instagram Respeck | The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

While he is most associated for writing golden crossover hits drake knows real rap. He spent last week revising some of the classics.

As can be seen on HipHopDX Champagne Papi, he mixed some important hip-hop works over the weekend. On Sunday January 19th, he took part in his Instagram story to share the mood he was grooving to. “I have spent my night listening to some of the best there have ever been,” he wrote. He posted several photos of appearances that he highly valued and that also influenced him as an artist.

Are included in the informal tribute phonte the little brother, Dwele. Elzhi from Slum Village, Slum Village as a group MF DOOM. Cody chestnut and The roots, Of course, the posts surprised the hip-hop community, as Aubrey has been an integral part of the trap genre for several years and his love for the British drill movement has only recently been taken up with “War”.

Some of these names are no stranger to Drizzy. On his comeback season mixtape, he worked with Dwele and Little Brother. In 2010, he paid great respect to Phonte during his infamous interview with Nardwuar, which you can see below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_Tf3Tw5bk0

Photo: Karwai Tang / WireImage

