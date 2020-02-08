Warm up! drake and Imaan Hamman Maybe she’ll take her friendship to the next level.

Rihanna and Drake: A Timeline of Their Relationship

The 33-year-old Canadian rapper and the 23-year-old Dutch model were seen arm in arm on Friday, February 7, during the FRAME New York Fashion Week dinner in New York.

“They were so cute together,” a source tells us exclusively Weekly. “They were hanging out at dinner, taking photos – he had his arm around them. It definitely looks friendlier than just friends. “

In a video posted in FRAME’s Instagram story, Drake can be seen huddling against Hamman and putting his arm on her back while the two are talking. The couple is then shown how they pretend to be a photo at the event that Hamman helped to maintain.

Drake’s rumored romance comes just a few weeks after he is discovered enjoying a concert with his ex Rihanna, The two were seen together in the audience at the fifth annual Yams Day Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in January.

Drake’s ups and downs with the Kardashians

Her last appearance follows a phase of alienation between the “work” collaborators that lasted from 2009 to 2016. In May 2018, Rihanna told Vogue that she no longer had a “friendship” with the “Take Care” rapper after her performance in 2016, but separated, but stressed that the duo were “not enemies either”.

The ups and downs of Rihanna and Chris Brown over the years

Meanwhile, Drake did not comment directly on her cooling off phase, but informed “Rap Radar” in December 2019 that he never wanted the singer of “Rude Boy” to feel “disregarded” by working with her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, who pleaded guilty to attacking her in 2009.

“Well, I think we both just grew up so this person who was somehow in our midst is no longer part of our lives and I have the greatest love and respect for them. He told about the release of Rihanna and his musical partnership with Brown. “I think mostly of her as a family, and I felt like I hesitated for a moment because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected when I connected to him. But I also know how many Nights she knows that he and I were both consumed by this matter and I think she is a good person with a good heart who would prefer us to put the matter to bed instead of continuing childishly. That could become one serious situation. “

Listen to Us Weekly’s hot Hollywood on Spotify as Us editors break the hottest entertainment news every week!

