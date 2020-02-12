EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) – Leon Draisaitl had one goal and three assists, Kailer Yamamoto scored two goals and the Edmonton Oilers won without captain Connor McDavid on Tuesday night and defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3.

Riley Sheahan and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers (30-20-6), who will be without McDavid for two to three weeks because of a left quadriceps injury.

“We won’t score five goals every night without him,” said Draisaitl. “But you just have to find ways to win hockey games.”

Draisaitl increased his total to 89 points, most of them in the NHL. McDavid is second at 81.

Edmonton has won their last two games.

“It is a tremendous boost in confidence for our team. Every time you can win without the best player in the world …” said Yamamoto, who was amazed at Draisaitl’s ability to fill the gap with McDavid. “This is crazy. We have two of the best players in the world. “

Brandon Saad, Jonathan Toews and Adam Boqvist scored a goal for the Blackhawks (25: 23: 8), who have lost four times in a row – including a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg to begin their five-way journey.

“Yes, it’s a difficult start to the journey,” said striker Patrick Kane. “We had a great start to the first hour recently. Obviously we didn’t get off to a good start tonight. If you win both games, you will not get any points. It is definitely frustrating. “

Sheahan opened the gate in 73 seconds when the ricochet from Zack Kassian’s shot fell in front of him. Sheahan deposited his seventh goal of the season before goalkeeper Robin Lehner was able to return over the penalty area.

Chicago even pulled in six minutes when Kane whirled around before making a nifty pass for Saad, who defeated Oilers starter Mike Smith for the 17th time in the season.

Toews shot Smith out of the way with a 1-1 draw and gave the Blackhawks another six minutes in the first half.

Edmonton atoned for a power play goal three minutes later when Yamamoto sent a rebound from Alex Chiasson’s shot home.

Kane got his second assist two minutes after the start of the second half when he delivered another nice feed to set up Boqvist.

Yamamoto shoveled a puck after a second 3:38 second attempt and the Oilers made it 4-3 in power play 72 seconds later when Nugent-Hopkins rebounded in tight.

Toews hit a crossbar in the third, but Edmonton was able to postpone the game by three seconds over Draisaitl’s goal without conceding a goal.

NOTES: McDavid was injured in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Nashville when he crashed into the game with opposing defender Dante Fabbro in the second half. McDavid was able to finish the game.

Blackhawks: Play five games on Wednesday in Vancouver, the third stop on a trip through Canada.

Oilers: Start a 3-game road swing in Tampa Bay on Thursday.

