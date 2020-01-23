Drag Race Season 12 Cast: Complete List - Release Date Announced [Photos]

advertisement

Thirteen fresh-faced cover girls will put the bass in their collective march next month. RuPaul’s Drag Race will return to VH1 for season 12 on Friday, February 28th (8 / 7c) and we will have your first look at the new crop of the just revealed participants.

An alphabetical list of season 12 women can be found here:

* Aiden Zhane (Acworth, Ga.), Whose “ghostly personality” is inspired by “horror films, Marilyn Manson and craziness”.

* Brita (New York, NY), a “hard-working Polynesian queen who captivates the audience with her famous lip-sync … no less than seven nights a week.”

* Crystal methyd (Springfield, MO), an attention-grabber known for her “quirky fashions, her unparalleled makeup skills, and her playful sense of humor.”

* Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, California), a member of Aja House that “delights the west coast with its urban sexuality”.

* Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, California), a long-legged 21-year-old fashion queen with a considerable following on social media. Gorgeous fashion illustrations come to life and her Instagram fans are amazed. “

* Heidi N Closet (Ramseur, N.C.), a little city girl whose “infectious personality will very soon make her a global name”.

* Jackie Cox (New York, NY), a Canadian-born Iranian queen who “now sees the New York cabaret as her home. She loves to write her own shows and bring them to life. “

* Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, Wis.), A Queen who “always strives to be the essence of glamor. Originally she wanted to be a fashion designer and can now live this fantasy as well as model her own beautiful creations. “

* Jan (New York, NY), “a musical theater queen and talented singer who can record the original sound of a pop star woman’s song.”

* Nicky Doll (New York, NY), “the first French candidate to take part in the drag race. (She) moved from Paris to New York City, where she enchanted the audience with her European catwalk, high fashion and seductive charm. “

* Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, California), “a mix of anime, manga and all pink. With her energetic, stunning performance style and dirty sense of humor, this is a queen who defies categorization. “

* Sherry Pie (New York, NY), “A belligerent, polished queen who knows her credentials. And with Lucille Ball and Carol Burnett as icons, she certainly learned from the best. “

* Widow of’du (Kansas City, MO), a Missouri girl who lives life out loud. This queen can dismantle the house and dance circles around her competition. “

* And finally…

Which of these queens are you already rooted for? Click here to take a closer look at the competition Leave a comment with your early selection (s).

