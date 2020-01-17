Dr. Roy Kenneth Golden - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Dr. Roy Golden

Dr. Roy Kenneth Golden, 83, of The Villages, Florida, died peacefully on January 13, 2020, and was surrounded by loved ones.

Roy was born in Boston, Massachusetts in 1936, the son of Dr. Leo and Edyth Golden born. He was a proud graduate of Brookline High School, Bates College and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. After training as a dentist, Roy served as a U.S. Army Captain, stationed at Camp Casey in Dongducheon (near the DMZ), South Korea, and Fort George G. Mead, Maryland, United States. He started his own private dental practice in Wollaston, Massachusetts, where he practiced for almost 44 years. He loved being a dentist and was known for taking care of his patients and not rejecting anyone who couldn’t pay for their dental care.

As a dedicated member of the Jewish community, he was a member of Temple Israel in Brockton, Massachusetts for nearly 40 years. As a long-time resident of Brockton, Roy moved to The Villages with his wife after retiring in 2007. In his spare time he liked to play golf, made glass windows, played bridge, listened to music from his childhood, read mystery and spy novels, drove with his dogs in a golf cart, traveled, ate well and most of all the company of his friends and family.

Roy is cared for by his 56-year-old wife Kyung-Ja Golden, the children of Dr. Michelle Golden (Dr. Aaron Izes) from Sydney, Australia, the son of Dr. Neal Golden from Baltimore, Maryland and the niece and nephew Susan Golden (Edward) survives Weil) from San Diego, California and David Golden (Sara Golden) from Middleboro, Massachusetts. His parents and brother Dr. Allan Golden. Roy was a loving son, brother, husband, father and uncle. Roy’s sense of humor, his insightful and practical advice for his children, and his love for his family and friends are all missed.

A funeral service for Roy will take place next week. Details will follow after the federal holiday weekend. Instead of flowers, you can also make a donation to Ronald McDonald House (www.rmhc.org; 630-623-7048).

