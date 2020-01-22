Dr. Oz defends Kourtney Kardashian's views on candy

advertisement

Dr. Mehmet Oz Has Kourtney KardashianIs back! The prominent doctor agrees with the reality TV star that typical sweets – such as lollipops, jelly beans and chocolate-covered treats – should not be overused.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians, 40, hit the headlines in November 2019 when she hit her head with her sister Kim Kardashian While the two were planning a birthday party with Candy Land motifs for their daughters, 7-year-old Penelope Disick and North West, 6.

The sibling battles took place in an episode of KUWTK when 39-year-old Kim pushed for an ice cream truck and all classic confectionery, while Kourtney argued for healthier alternatives and insisted that candy “causes disease” through aging and food coloring. Ultimately, Kim won the fight, and the girls’ June 2019 bash had a bunch of candy.

“Simple carbohydrates and the chemicals they add (sweets) to make it taste better are untested. So it’s not that they cause cancer, but why should they take a chance? “Said Oz, 59, earlier this month at the System 20 fitness event in New York City.” Your body is not designed to digest these foods. Your body is designed to digest real food. “

The moderator of Dr. Oz Show defined “real food” as “food that comes out of the ground and looks what it looks like when you eat it.”

He continued, “This is what we should eat,” and noticed that while he stayed away from hard candy, “70 percent cocoa, real chocolate” was his favorite candy.

Kourtney, for its part, shared a list of her favorite candies in a Poosh post in November and contained fewer harmful candies that contained less sugar and no potentially harmful artificial colors and sweeteners. Any confectionery, she wrote at the time, can be enjoyed without “feeling the guilt, gush, and sugar of ordinary sweets.”

Oz also supported Kim’s (and Kourtney’s) decision to free her house from all plastic bottles. She confirmed this on an in-depth tour of her kitchen and pantry earlier this month. While the doctor explained that plastic bottles can only affect your health if they are exposed to excessive heat, he recognized the environmental impact of the choice.

“The plastic is a disaster,” he said. “I know Kim, she’s on the show and I respect her and I totally agree with her. We don’t have plastic bottles. We have a water treatment system by the sink.”

The author of Food Can Fix It added: “The health of the planet has a dramatic impact on our health. Half of the bottle of water you drink is the oil to bring it to you. Garbage is not just plastic. “

With reporting from Lexi Ciccone

