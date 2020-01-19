Dozens injured when Iraqi protests against the government resume - Iraq

advertisement

Iraqi security forces wounded dozens of protesters on Sunday when anti-government demonstrations again swept through the capital and southern Iraq, activists and officials said.

The mass protests had lost momentum when tensions between the United States and Iran threatened an open conflict on Iraqi soil in recent weeks.

When the regional crisis subsided, Iraqi activists gave the government a week to respond to their demands for major political reforms, or said they would increase the pressure from new demonstrations.

The uprising began on October 1, when thousands of Iraqis took to the streets to tackle rampant government corruption, poor public services, and job shortages. The protesters are calling for early elections and the elimination of the ruling elite to end the political system of the sects in Iraq.

Iraqi anti-government protesters block a bridge with debris and burning tires in the southern Iraqi city of Nasiriyah on January 19, 2020. AFP

At least 27 people were injured in clashes between demonstrators and security forces in central Baghdad on Sunday. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse the crowds on Tayaran Square and the nearby Sinak Bridge. 23 people were injured, an activist and two medical officials said. Some demonstrators threw stones at the police and wounded four employees, said a security guard and two medical officers.

Iraqi officials spoke on condition of anonymity in accordance with the regulations.

Three Iraqi activists said that more rallies are planned in the coming days to redirect public attention to their mass movement.

Tensions between the United States and Iran peaked after an American drone attack killed an Iranian top commander and Iraqi militia leader outside Baghdad International Airport. These murders triggered days of political unrest in the region and Iraq, which resulted in Iraqi lawmakers calling for US troops to withdraw.

Supporters of influential Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr say they are organizing a mass protest this week to support the call for the overthrow of American troops from Iraq in response to the US drone attack. The planned rallies in support of al-Sadr have raised fears of further clashes with anti-government demonstrators who say they are against both Iranian and US influence in Iraqi affairs.

On three strategic bridges – Sinak, Ahrar and Jumhuriyah – leading towards the fortified Green Zone, the seat of the Iraqi government, the demonstrators were at a standstill with security forces.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi parliament postponed a critical session on Sunday because the quorum is missing. Legislators were expected to discuss candidates to replace outgoing Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi, who resigned under pressure from protesters in December. The next meeting is expected to take place on Wednesday.

Earlier on Sunday, protests burned tires that cut off the main roads in Baghdad.

Protests also took place in the southern provinces of Najaf, Dhi Qar, Karbala and Basra.

Activists expressed fears that the parallel protests planned by Al-Sadr’s supporters on Friday could overshadow their peaceful anti-government movement. However, Al-Sadr has proven to be a supporter of the movement. Many of the protesters come from Baghdad’s impoverished areas, where the Shiite leader has broad support. His militia group, Saraya al-Salam, acted as an unarmed protector for the demonstrators.

In a statement on Sunday, al-Sadr said he supported the recent escalation by anti-government protesters and accused the political elite of not having elected a new prime minister.

But activists said the protests called by al-Sadr supporters to overthrow US troops could weaken their highly competitive movement.

“We are afraid that one side will try to start a fight with the other,” said Ahmed, 34, one of the organizers of protests in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, the movement’s epicenter. “For our part, we remain calm and concentrate on our goals.”

