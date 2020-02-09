On Saturday morning, dozens of residents of a laughing area went to the shores of Lake Harris to welcome the owners of the new Ski Beach Bar & Grill at the Venetian Gardens in Leesburg.

This rendering shows the new Ski Beach Bar & Grill located on the shores of Lake Harris in the Venetian Gardens near the Leesburg Community Center.

The meeting was an official inauguration ceremony for the new 9,700-square-foot restaurant, which in many ways will reflect the sister restaurant in Weirsdale, the popular Eaton Beach Sandbar & Grill on the shores of Lake Weir. The groundbreaking for the new restaurant – just a stone’s throw from the Leesburg Boat Club and the new Leesburg Community Center – is expected in about 90 days. The grand opening will take place sometime between October and the end of the year.

“I think we will have a real success here,” said managing partner Kevin Anderson. “We’ll all have seats overlooking the lake for the most part, and it’ll have a lot of dinner outside.”

Anderson was pleased with the positive response from Leesburg residents about the new restaurant being built by Foundation Services Construction, a company that recently reconstructed a Burger King restaurant in Ocala.

“We are happy to be here and they are happy to have us,” he said. “I think it’s the perfect combination.”

Anderson added that he couldn’t imagine a better place for the new restaurant, which will include a large tiki bar, than on the shores of Lake Harris in the Venetian gardens.

“It’s beautiful,” he said. “The city has been working on having something here for a long time. We are happy that we are.”

Former University of Florida soccer coach Ron Zook, who lives in Weirsdale and is friends with Ski Beach owner Randy Keuntjes, spoke about how successful Eatons Beach has been since it opened about six and a half years ago.

Randy Keuntjes, owner of Eatons Beach and partner of the new company with Realtor Thad Boyd and longtime banker Tom Ingram, thanked the participants of the event on Saturday morning a little emotionally. He asked each of them to sign Bibles on picnic tables and said they would be placed in the four corners of the foundation of the new restaurant when construction began.

“We’re fired up,” he said. “It’s amazing how the rest of the world comes together if you have the right foundation.”

Keuntjes, who was surrounded by family members – including his revered young grandchildren – and his good friend, former University of Florida trainer Ron Zook, said he was satisfied with everything related to the new restaurant.

“I think it’s great for us, the city of Leesburg and the community in general,” he said, adding that he is also thrilled to be so close to the Pat Thomas Stadium where Leesburg Lightning play baseball. “And then of course you have the beautiful lake and all the things that are going on there. We are just thrilled.”

The Snowbirds Jerry and Robin Haggerty from the villages could hardly suppress their excitement when they talked about the culinary experiences at Ski Beach.

Real estate agent Thad Boyd, who owns Ski Beach Bar & Grill along with Eaton’s beach owner Randy Keuntjes and longtime banker Tom Ingram, promised Saturday night’s inauguration party that the new venue would be different from everyone else in the Leesburg region.

“We love lakeside restaurants,” said Jerry, a former Louisville, Kentucky resident who remembered eating at popular Ohio River restaurants. “There are really not so many options that I can imagine as just a small, small fish house or something. Certainly not many nice restaurants with this wonderful view.”

Robin agreed.

“I love Eaton’s beach and Lake Weir is decent, but the view here is a lot nicer,” she said. “The Wehrsee is so big that you can’t really see the other side. Here you can see everything – the boats and the fishermen. You will see a lot more activity here.”

The Ski Beach Bar & Grill is expected to open in Leesburg in the Venetian garden between October and the end of the year.