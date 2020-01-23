Downtown Tokyo Homeless Fear Olympic Games | Corporate Financing

advertisement

TOKYO (AP) – Cardboard shelters appear in the basement of Shinjuku Station in Tokyo just before the shutters drop down at 11:00 p.m. in corridors where salarymen rush home and couples drop by late in the evening.

Dozens of homeless people sleeping harshly in such places fear that the Japanese authorities will force them to advance the Olympic Games given the image in question. Security officials have already warned them that they are likely to find less visible locations by the end of March.

Former workers, clerks, and others sleeping in cardboard boxes are a not invisible glimpse of a more pervasive but largely hidden underclass of poor people in Japan, a wealthy nation that is viewed as orderly and bourgeois.

Prior to the recent Olympic Games, including Beijing, London and Rio de Janeiro, efforts have been made to clean up what some see as an urban nuisance.

City officials deny that they are trying to drive the homeless out specifically for the Olympics. They say that trying to place them in shelters is part of the general welfare effort to get them off the streets and provide them with work and shelter.

“There is nothing more than the programs that we have already set up to help the homeless,” said Emi Yaginuma, a Tokyo city official responsible for such programs.

“We keep trying by doing the rounds and talking to them, but we can only try to convince them.”

In theory, spending the night in train stations is a violation. In practice, the homeless have long slept in Shinjuku Station and other places. JR East, a large railroad company serving Tokyo, has no regulations for the homeless, and employees deal with situations such as: B. Passenger complaints.

Just when the homeless arrive for the night, a speaker above them warns that sleeping in the ward is not allowed.

When preparations for the Olympics began years ago, homeless people camping in a park in Tokyo’s Shibuya had to make room and a soup kitchen program was moved to another, less visible park nearby. Advocate for the fear of the homeless that was just the beginning.

In 2016, homeless people were evicted from a park near the New National Stadium, the main arena for the Olympic Games.

Japan, like the United States, has a relatively high poverty rate for a wealthy nation. Social assistance is also less generous than countries in Europe, and it lacks the types of private charities that are prevalent in the United States.

Almost 16% of Japanese people fall below the poverty rate in 2017, according to the Japanese government, with annual income below the threshold of 1.2 million yen ($ 11,000). The poverty rate in households for single people with children is much higher at 51%.

The dissolution of family support networks and job insecurity have left many in Japan vulnerable to setbacks that can lead to homelessness. Japan’s culture of conformity embarrasses many, including families, to seek help.

Most of the homeless who sleep underground in Shinjuku, a glittering shopping area lined with red-light districts, high-rise offices, and parks, are older men.

Shigeyoshi Tozawa has a varnished begging bowl with a few coins, three tiny, solar-powered, bobble-head toy figures bought in a 100-yen store, and various bags filled with blankets, clothing, and other items, including poems.

“Last night / dream of a future trip / it’s dark,” says a poem. Passers-by sometimes give him money for the poems, he says.

“This is my community. We all help each other, ”said Tozawa. “There are no dirty homeless people here. We are all trendy. “

In a clear routine, he and the others prepare quietly for the night, choose their favorite places and fold the blankets neatly. Some put on nightwear and wipe their feet with wet towels, carefully placing their shoes next to the crooked cardboard shelters.

Tozawa and the others are reasonably well dressed, wearing handout down jackets, baseball caps, and camouflage jackets. Some have cell phones and other devices. Many have some money in the bank. They make the rounds in downtown soup kitchens run by church and voluntary charities and other places where they can get free rice balls or sandwiches.

Many of those who sleep poorly are “poor at work,” said Daisaku Seto, who works for a nonprofit organization for refugees and a consumer cooperative called Palsystem. He says some suffer from psychological trauma and need training to get better paid jobs. Once in poverty, they rarely find their way back.

“We need to find ways to empower them,” said Seto, who is a leader in a grassroots group called the Anti-Poverty Network.

Yukio Takazawa, executive director of a support group for the poor in Yokohama’s Kotobukicho, a foothill area where homeless people gather, fears that the worst may come.

The construction boom after the Olympic Games will weaken and the chances of casual work for day laborers will decrease. The younger poor, who now spend nights in internet cafes, are likely to end up on the street at some point, said Takazawa, who has worked with the poor for 30 years.

Finding affordable housing in Tokyo is difficult. Rents are high and landlords tend to be picky. The conclusion of a rental contract alone can require a rent of at least six months in advance.

Those who are unable or unwilling to house riverside apartments, parks and train stations. Social services are trying to get people to move to emergency shelters, but many, like former construction worker Masanori Ito, are resisting. “You have rules,” he said, chewing sandwiches he got from a volunteer.

If he has to move, Ito says he plans to find another warm place outside.

“I don’t know where we’ll go next,” he said.

