Downtown Norfolk invites you to enjoy three-course meals during Restaurant Week

NORFOLK, Va. – Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is a great time to try something new without spending much!

From January 19-26, the participating restaurants – including many of the most popular eateries in downtown Norfolk – offer delicious, usually three-course meals, both lunch and dinner, at low, fixed prices.

It is a celebration of menus that have been specially designed by chefs for a week and take this opportunity to show what they can do.

Some of the participants in this year’s restaurant week are 219 Bistro, 456 Fish, The Barrel Room, Freemason Abbey, Grain and more!

Most restaurants offer $ 12 brunch and lunch offers or $ 25 / $ 35 dinner offers.

Click here for a complete list of offers.

