Down syndrome can get a patron

advertisement

For centuries, people with Down syndrome were misunderstood. Some even thought it was a disease caused by syphilis in the mother from prostitution. However, that all changed when Jerome Lejeune and Marthe Gautier were studying in the laboratory of professor Raymond Turpin, discovered the connection between Down syndrome and trisomy 21 in 1958.

This helped families get out of the shadows with the scientific evidence that it was a chromosome aberration and not a consequence of sinful behavior.

Furthermore, Lejeune’s research motivated by his deep Catholic faith and take care of others. The motto of his life was: “Only one sentence spoken by Jesus himself is sufficient to determine our behavior: “Whatever you do for the least of my brothers, you do it for me. “”

advertisement

He also had a special friendship with John Paul II, who made him the first president of the Papal Academy of Life.

Unfortunately, the results of his research were quickly used to promote abortion, aimed at children with trisomy 21. This upset Lejeune, who was strongly opposed to the destruction of the unborn.

The enemies of life know that in order to destroy Christian civilization, they must first destroy the family at the weakest point – the child. And among the weakest, they must choose the least protected of them all – the child that has never been seen; the child who is not yet known or loved in the usual sense of the word; who has not yet seen the light of day; who can’t even scream in distress.

Lejeune was a strong advocate for the patient, looking for remedies instead of eliminating the patient.

Medicine becomes mad science when it attacks the patient instead of fighting the disease. We must always be on the patient’s side, always.

He died on April 3, 1994, which was Easter morning. The life of Lejeune has been an inspiration to many and on June 28, 2007, his reason for canonization was officially opened. The Association of Friends of Professor Jérôme Lejeune has also been established to promote his cause and to promote the legacy of Lejeune.

Since then, his case has progressed and the positio, a synthesis of all documents collected about his life, was presented to the Vatican on May 5, 2017. Lejeune is currently known as a “Servant of God, “And the next step would be a declaration of heroic virtues, calling him” Reverend. “

advertisement