Dow, S & P 500 are pulling back as the flood of profits and China's efforts to curb the virus outbreak

US stocks were lower on Thursday as investors analyzed the gains of some Dow components and kept an eye on China’s efforts to curb a possible virus outbreak.

What are the main indexes doing?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

The S&P 500 index fell 178 points, or 0.6%, to 29,077

lost 13 points or 0.4% to 3,309 during the Nasdaq Composite Index

withdrew by 18 points or 0.2% to 9,366.

On Wednesday, the Dow fell 9.77 points, or 0.03%, to 29,186.27, while the S&P 500 index closed 0.96 points, or 0.03%, to 3,321.75. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 12.96 points or 0.14% to 9,383.77.

What is driving the market?

Reports of US quarterly earnings were released on Thursday, and investors were keen to receive further news on the health of the domestic economy in a historic run in the stock markets. In the meantime, Wall Street has been keeping an eye on the Asian flu, which has hit Chinese markets and threatens to harm an already weak economy. This could affect global economic growth.

Concerns about the corona virus increased somewhat after Beijing blocked more cities to curb the spread of the disease. This is compared to a fatal outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in the period 2002-03, in which around 800 people died.

“Today’s weakness lies in the uncertainty surrounding the corona virus, which could affect global growth and trading,” Jeff Kravetz, regional investment director at US Bank Private Wealth Management, told MarketWatch for US stocks we see some encouraging tech gains, which is good for investment. “

Singapore has confirmed a first case of the corona virus that resulted in the quarantine of the Chinese city of Wuhan, Channel News Asia reported on Thursday.

See: This is how the stock market has developed in the past in the event of viral outbreaks when China closed three cities

Reports of earnings from Dow components Procter & Gamble Co.

and Travelers Cos. Inc,

helped direct investor sentiment beyond Asian influenza. With Dow component Intel Corp.,

will report after close of trading on Thursday.

Economically, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits in mid-January rose slightly, but layoffs remained near the 50-year low and there are no signs of a deterioration in the strongest US job market in decades. Initial jobless claims rose by 6,000 to 211,000 in the seven days to January 18, the government said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the European Central Bank held a monetary policy meeting on Thursday that kept interest rates stable.

Which titles are in focus?

Shares of P&G were down 1.3% on Thursday after the consumer goods company reported a second-quarter profit that exceeded expectations, but sales grew less than forecast.

traveler However, the stock plunged 5.1% after the insurer reported earnings and earnings that exceeded expectations but posted somewhat modest net premiums.

Shares of Comcast Corp.,

fell 3.5% even after the media giant exceeded sales and earnings estimates for the fourth quarter.

Shares of PayPal Holdings Inc,

rose 1.1% after the company announced a partnership with China’s UnionPay International.

American Airlines Group Inc,

The fourth quarter profit and occupancy factor rose better than Wall Street expected, while sales were in line with forecasts. The company’s share price fell 0.6% on Thursday as concerns about the impact of the corona virus on travel demand.

JetBlue Airways Corp..’S

The stock rose 3.8% on Thursday after the airline exceeded fourth quarter earnings estimates.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co,

rose 1.6% after the air carrier reported a fourth quarter profit and occupancy factor that matched expectations, while revenue increased slightly above forecast. Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said operational performance in 2019 was down by an estimated $ 828 million after the establishment Boeing Co.’S

737 MAX aircraft.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.,

reported fourth quarter earnings and sales that slightly exceeded Thursday morning expectations while increasing dividends. The consumer goods company declined 0.1%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc,

Fourth quarter earnings fell slightly short of expectations, while sales were above forecast. The shares of the copper and gold mining company fell 6.6% on Thursday.

Government bond yields eased Thursday, with the 10-year Treasury yield returning

Fall 4.8 basis points to 1.721%.

Oil prices were on the decline, with the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in March

Decreased more than 2% to $ 55.52. In precious metals gold for February delivery

rose 0.5% to $ 1,564.30 an ounce.

The US dollar rose 0.1% compared to a basket of six competitors, according to the ICE US dollar index

In Europe shares

fell 0.7% on Conronavirus concerns and after the European Central Bank left key monetary policy unchanged as expected.

In Asia, the shares were sold heavily overnight with the China CSI 300

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index down 3.1%

by 1.5% and the Japanese Nikkei 225

Lose 1%.

