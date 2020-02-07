Advertisement

US stocks were expected to fall slightly on records one day after all three benchmarks ended on Friday, and markets digested the job in January that exceeded expectations.

Investors’ radar also included continued efforts to curb the rapidly developing corona virus and a hectic week of corporate earnings reports.

What are the most important benchmarks?

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average

YMH20, -0.39%

declined 112 points, or 0.4%, to 29,213, while S&P 500 futures

ESH20, -0.36%

were 12.45 points or 0.4% lower at 3,332.50. Nasdaq 100 futures

NQH20, -0.45%

withdrew by 45.50 points or 0.5% to 9,409.75.

Thursday is the Dow

DJIA, + 0.30%

closed 88.92 points, or 0.3%, at 29,379.77 after breaking an intraday record at 29,408.05. The S&P 500 index

SPX, + 0.33%

rose 11.09 points or 0.3% and closed at 3,345.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.67%

improved by 63.47 points or 0.7% to 9,572.15.

Stock benchmarks are on the way to substantial weekly gains, with the Dow up 4% over the week, the S&P 500 index up 3.7% and the Nasdaq up Thursday 4.6%.

What is driving the market?

The US economy recorded 225,000 new jobs in January, well above the 165,000 expected jobs of the economists surveyed by MarketWatch, while the unemployment rate rose slightly to 3.6% as the proportion of Americans in the labor force – either employed or actively looking for it after employment – increased by 5%, 0.2 percentage point.

However, stock index futures traded somewhat lower after a week of aggressive gains, which saw the market make up for losses last week driven by concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Average hourly wages have recently increased by 0.2%, while an increase of 0.3% was expected. Compared to the previous year, the result rose by 3.1%, after a peak after the recession of 3.4% in February.

“The better-than-expected January job report comes at a good time as it strengthens economic confidence just as coronavirus fears are asking investors about growth prospects,” said Alec Young, general manager of global market research at FTSE Russell.

“However, stocks are overbought after a major rally, some of which were hoping for a Fed rate cut in June that now seems highly unlikely,” he added. “Therefore, stocks may not react positively in the short term, despite the strong reading on the job market.”

Meanwhile, the Chinese national health commission confirmed more than 31,000 deaths from the fatal pneumonia virus in the country with more than 630 deaths on Friday. The disease continues to spread abroad.

The People’s Bank of China has poured 1.7 trillion yuan ($ 243.88 billion) in liquidity into the financial system to mitigate the effects of the Wuhan virus, which has impacted travel and economic performance, and the government is considering additional incentives to: curb a possible downturn The Associated Press.

Analysts estimate that China’s gross domestic product will slow to 5%, but most of the effects are likely to dissipate after the first quarter.

“The outbreak of the corona virus will be temporary and will not change the long-term improvement of the Chinese economy,” said Pan Gongsheng, vice-governor of the PBOC, at a press conference on Friday.

The disease has led some investors to the weekend more cautiously.

“However, given that the market is in a defensive situation before the weekend, we could see another sale as investors continue to hedge weekend risk against additional contagion alarms spreading across (Asian) borders,” wrote Stephen Innes, Chief Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note.

Looking ahead, investors may also be looking for a wholesale report at 10 p.m. and a consumer credit report at 3 p.m.

Which titles are in focus?

Canada Goose Holdings Inc Listed US stocks GOOS, + 2.90% had dropped significantly because the corona virus had a “significant negative impact”.

Listed US stocks Shares of AbbVie Inc , ABBV, + 0.63% increased in advance after the drug company exceeded earnings expectations.

, Van’s parents VF Corp. , shares VFC, -0.61% The company announced on Friday that it closed about 60% of its stores in China.

, shares Fidelity National Financial FNF, + 0.02% announced a deal on Friday to buy insurance company FGL Holdings FG, + 19.35% in a deal worth $ 2.7 billion.

Credit Suisse shares CSGN, -0.51% CS, + 0.85% fell after CEO Tidjane Thiam’s resignation.

EBay Inc , shares EBAY, + 2.36% sink down Intercontinental Exchange Inc , ICE, -2.98% said it was no longer looking to acquire the company.

, shares Madison Square Garden MSG, + 0.01% After the earnings estimates for the fourth quarter were exceeded, the stocks rose prematurely.

How do other markets act?

Investors offered government bonds with the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note

TMUBMUSD10Y, -2.26%

decreased by about 5 basis points to 1.60%. Bond prices move in reverse to yields.

Oil prices were falling. The price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery in March

CLH20, -1.39%

fell 61 cents or 1.2% to USD 50.33. Gold in precious metals for April

GCJ20, + 0.18%

as being virtually unchanged at around $ 1,570 an ounce.

The US dollar

DXY, + 0.08%

increased by 0.1% compared to a basket with six trading colleagues.

In Europe, stocks were on the retreat, the Stoxx Europe 600 lost 0.5%.

In Asia, the stocks were mixed overnight. The China CSI 300

000300, + 0.00%

was practically unchanged, while the Japanese Nikkei 225

LCI, -0.19%

lost 0.2% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng

HSI, -0.33%

lost 0.3%

