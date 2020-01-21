advertisement

US stock index futures fell on Tuesday as investors returned from a holiday, but after a lively, record-breaking lead for key benchmarks, found few reasons for the stock to rise.

Domestic markets were closed on Monday for Martin King Luther Jr. Day.

How are the benchmarks?

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average

YMH20, -0.19%

fell 69 points, or 0.2%, to 29,210 points for the S&P 500 index

ESH20, -0.31%

were 11.40 points or 0.3% lower at 3,313.50. Nasdaq 100 futures

NQH20, -0.40%

decreased by 41.50 points or 0.5% to 9,133.

Last week of the Dow

DJIA, + 0.17%,

S&P 500

SPX, + 0.39%

and Nasdaq Composite Index

COMP, + 0.34%

All have had the best weekly gains since August 30, according to FactSet data.

DJIA, + 0.17%

The Dow has been in service five times in the past six weeks and has achieved a return of 2.84% since the beginning of the year. The S & P 500 was up two weeks in a row and has achieved a return of 3.06% since the beginning of the year. The Nasdaq has risen for six weeks in a row and has returned 4.64% since the beginning of the year.

What is driving the market?

Last week’s record-breaking enthusiasm for starting this week was fueled by new concerns about weak economic growth outside the United States, the beginning of impeachment proceedings against the President of the Senate, and fears that the virus in China could affect its already weak expansion in Asia , suppressed.

On Monday, the International Monetary Fund [IMF] downgraded its global economic growth forecast from 3.4% to 3.3% for 2020, with the US economy forecasting 2.0% growth this year, a decline the IMF’s forecast for October 2019 corresponds to 0.1 percentage points compared to the previous year.

In the meantime, impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump will technically begin on Tuesday. According to Politico, Senator Mitch McConnell has put forward a proposal that will result in a speedy trial and could potentially acquit Trump for wrongdoing.

Read: Fund managers have been most optimistic about growth in almost two years

Markets have largely rejected the impeachment process as investors see little likelihood that Trump will be removed after a Senate trial.

“While this could continue to attract an exorbitant amount of media attention, the likelihood that Trump will actually be charged is close to zero with 20 Republican senators voting against their party, which is almost unfathomable.” Therefore, this is not an event for the markets, ”Marios Hadjikyriacos, Investment Analyst at XM, wrote in a daily note.

Trump, for his part, referred to the strength of the US economy in a speech in Davos, Switzerland, thereby initiating an important meeting of business leaders at the World Economic Forum. “I am proud to say that the United States is in the midst of an economic boom that the world has never seen before,” said Trump. “The economic turnaround in America was spectacular.”

Investors have also been keeping an eye on the outbreak of the corona virus, which originated in Wuhan City, killed more than 200 people and killed four people, according to Chinese state media and health officials. The outbreak of the pathogen was attributed to sharp declines, especially in the Asian markets. And the World Health Organization is said to have considered declaring an international health emergency due to the virus, as was the case with swine flu and Ebola.

“Of course, people will be dealing with SARs [severe acute respiratory syndrome], a 2002-03 epidemic that mainly occurred in Hong Kong and southern China and infected travelers from other countries,” Jefferies analysts wrote in a Tuesday report ,

“The speed and extent of the virus’s spread come before the Chinese New Year when millions of mainland Chinese travel back to their hometowns,” they wrote.

In other parts of Asia, the Bank of Japan took no action overnight to stabilize its monetary policy.

Markets ended on Friday after house building began in December and home construction rose 16.9% to an annual rate of 1.608 million units, the fastest pace since 2006.

Which titles are in focus?

Walt Disney & Co,

DIS, -0.54%

has postponed the launch date for the Disney + streaming service in Europe to March 24 and has set a price of EUR 6.99.

Reynolds consumer goods

REYN, + 0.00%

The Tuesday IPO was determined to raise up to $ 1.32 billion and value the consumer goods company at up to $ 5.07 billion.

Looking ahead, Netflix

NFLX, + 0.31%

will announce the quarterly results as usual after the closing bellInternational Business Machines Corp.,

IBM, + 0.24%.

How do other markets act?

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note on the bond markets

TMUBMUSD10Y, -1.20%

was 1.80%.

Crude oil prices dropped significantly with the cost of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude

CLG20, -1.28%

for February delivery, the price on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 72 cents, or 1.2%, to $ 57.86 a barrel.

The value of the US dollar

DXY, -0.11%

fell 0.1% compared to a basket of its competitors measured by the ICE US Dollar Index.

In Europe the Stoxx Europe 600

SXXP, -0.42%

decreased by 0.4% to 422.20.

Asian stocks fell overnight under the fear of the virus outbreak, such as the Chinese CSI 300

000300, -1.71%

Japanese Nikkei 225 fell 1.7%

LCI, -0.91%

fell 0.9% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index

HSI, -2.81%

fell 2.8%.

,

