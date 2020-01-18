advertisement

Although Ryan McCartan announced his separation from Descendants star Dove Cameron this week, the singer now hopes to depart from the drama more than three years after his engagement ends. McCartan appeared to have accused her of cheating on him during their relationship, and Cameron replied with a retweeting message about “toxic people.” The two Disney Channel stars were engaged six months before they split in October 2016.

On Friday, 26-year-old McCartan posted a long message on his Instagram page “in response to current social media stories”. McCartan wrote that he was no longer feeling well when he watched the events in my life being so bleakly misunderstood and decided to speak up.

“I think Dove and I are basically the same in our relationship,” McCartan wrote. “We were young and immature. Our relationship was broken. We didn’t fit well together.”

“She made claims about me and our past that I don’t think are fair or even true, but she has a right to her opinion,” he continued. “I have made claims about her and our past that I am certain that it is not fair or true, but I have a right to my opinion. We have individual and contradictory views about the dysfunction of our relationship. This is very normal under exes. “

McCartan said he wanted Cameron “nothing but the best” and was “grateful for our relationship” because “he learned what love is by learning what it is not.”

“People can be young and make mistakes,” he wrote. “People can grow up and grow apart.”

McCartan then tried to shoot rumors that the two are still arguing.

“We are not at war with each other,” he wrote. “This swirl of repetitive conflict is the result of a free and peaceful exchange of our individual views of our past, followed by countless social media posts that create a fight in which there is none. Some of these companies make their money on ads, Clicks and controversies, and if they have no story, they create one. Any allegations of ongoing or current conflict between me and my previous partner have been methodologically made and are unfounded. “

“This paradigm exists everywhere in the social media landscape,” he concluded. “I hope that social media consumers take this as an example to protect themselves from bias and exaggeration and to improve their social media skills in an increasingly false world.”

Cameron, 24, and McCartan’s relationship returned to the limelight after McCartan accused her of cheating on Thursday. A fan asked what his proudest moment was and mentioned leaving Cameron.

“Within two weeks of my fiance betraying and leaving me, I almost died of food poisoning and Donald Trump was elected president,” McCartan wrote at the time. “I really didn’t think I would make it in this part of my life.”

He continued: “I am proud of the light that comes from the dark. And my ability to survive and to convert the anger and grief I have had into positive life changes and to take a new path.”

Late Thursday evening, Cameron seemed to be responding to the allegations when she retweeted a message and added the “Beautiful” heading.

“If a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you,” the report said. “The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay with it and trust that at some point other people will see the truth, just like you.”

Photo credit: Rick Rowell / Disney Channel via Getty Images

