When Prime Minister Doug Ford launched his downtown subway relief project, Ontario Line, in July 2019, the announcement was to introduce a new government with a new plan – a plan that was longer, better, and cheaper than that of the Downtown Relief Line.

It was difficult to find details of the proposal to drive a subway line from Don Mills and Eglinton to the exhibition site. Questions brought the answer that there was still a lot of design work to be done, but that everything would be revealed in time.

Fast forward to 2020 and Metrolinx, the provincial transport authority, has held a number of public meetings.

These meetings were meant to be information sessions, but the presentation boards at the January 28th meeting at the Metropolitan Community Church in Riverdale contained little more than the IBC (Initial Business Case) presented eight months ago. The same committees appeared at every meeting.

Staff with different levels of expertise tried to answer the residents’ many questions, but there was no formal presentation or questions and answers. Fragments were offered to people, but not the whole story.

Public response to the presentation has been mixed, especially among those living in neighborhoods where the line will be a major invasion of private and public spaces. Metrolinx officials were unable (or unwilling) to explain which structures along the proposed route will be affected.

To get final answers, I asked a number of questions via email. Many replies were repeated:

“Planning is still underway for such matters, but once it becomes known, it will form the basis for engagement materials that we would provide to the communities in later rounds of consultations,” a Metrolinx spokesman said in an email several times.

Metrolinx talks a lot about noise and vibrations along the route, but says nothing about the physical and visual intrusion, and only explains that they ensure that designs are sensitive and respect the communities, stations and elevated paths have provided later answers.

Although the IBC claims that the alignment of the line “will change throughout the design development and procurement”, it is clear that no significant changes have been made to the cards.

Affected communities are hoping for the Transit Project Assessment Process (TPAP) and Environmental Assessments (EA), but these are toothless tigers. The TPAP will not evaluate alternatives and the EA will only deal with the environmental impact, not the impact on society.

The impact will increase if the Ford government changes expropriation and other processes through 2020 to streamline project approval and construction.

The construction process itself will bring upheavals. The Eglinton-Crosstown project shows what can happen. Metrolinx still has to explain how (or whether) this can be avoided. You have chosen neither a tunnel method nor a tunnel construction, but this will have a significant impact on the surface structures and the access to the building.

The new line is said to be fully accessible and Metrolinx plans to “exceed the access standards for all of our stations, including the vertical access standards”. You plan to use a mix of escalators and elevators. How convenient they are depends on the station designs that Metrolinx has not yet released.

Design and engineering studies for the elevated portion of the line are underway, and the options “focus on how the project can best be implemented under this plan.” Although further consultation will take place later in 2020, this will be highly likely ratifies the detailed plans so as not to change them.

Demand estimates and forecast passenger numbers are key to any discussion of what the Ontario Line could look like. Although Metrolinx estimates a daily demand of 389,000 passengers – and a relief for future traffic jams in the Yonge subway and at Union Station – they still have to publish detailed results that demonstrate the demand for segments and train stations on the route.

A key factor in estimating demand will be the tariff structure for trips that travel between the Ontario Line (a TTC tariff) and GO Transit. The modeling was carried out as part of the “Double Discount Fare”, which halves the costs of TTC for GO drivers. But this tariff will disappear on March 31 because nobody wants to finance it.

Loading trains is important for both capacity and comfort, and everyone in Toronto already knows what a route looks and feels like that no longer can accommodate drivers.

The project will cost over $ 10 billion. Can some components be dropped or moved? Could the western stage of the exhibition be a second stage? What about SmartTrack stations in Gerrard and Liberty Village that have now been duplicated on the Ontario line?

Metrolinx plans to open the entire line at once. As for SmartTrack, they will “examine how all of our existing and planned transit services work together to ensure that we are building the right projects.”

Metrolinx plans to submit a qualification application in the spring, followed by a call for proposals in the summer or fall. The contract is scheduled for spring 2022 on time for the next state election.

The Ontario Line’s condensed timetable may be nerve-racking to build something, but on the way, bulldozers seem ready to get over any criticism.

This column is part of a weekly review by Steve Munro on issues affecting the Toronto transit system and its drivers. It appears online on Mondays and in printed form on Thursdays.

