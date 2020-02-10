Eddie Jones believes this shouldn’t happen, New Zealand insists it can’t, and tournament organizers say there is no sign of it.

The possibility that the Six Nations rugby tournament could be expanded to include South Africa as the world champion would be the most impressive development in this sport in years, which is fundamental to both the northern and southern hemisphere.

The British daily The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that negotiations had taken place that would cause the Springboks to hold a new championship in 2024. Seven nations would compete, with England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, France and Italy already competing against each other.

This would also mean that South Africa is leaving the four nations rugby championship in the southern hemisphere, which includes New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

World Rugby, the sports association, said he would not comment on the reports, but others would.

Mark Robinson, the recently hired head of New Zealand rugby, said the Springboks are determined to be part of Sanzaar – the organization overseeing the rugby championship and super rugby – by 2025 – and they are “people we love.” trust”.

“We feel very comfortable in our relationship and South Africa’s relationship with Sanzaar,” Robinson told Radio Sport in New Zealand. “Like us, they have signed contracts with their stations until 2025 to participate in Sanzaar. And this week we talked about the future of our competitions on a super and international level. Sanzaar and certainly also South Africa were very involved in these discussions.

“They are people we trust, they are very honest and they have been great partners for the past 25 years. We would like to believe that we would be familiar with such comments or conversations if they had been. “

Tournament organizers also downplayed the reports, saying the Six Nations Council “had no discussions about South Africa’s entry into the competition.” Previously, they rejected requests for promotion and relegation so that, for example, Georgia and Romania, the leading second division clubs in European rugby, can fight for a place with Italy that regularly ends up in the bottom of the six nations.

Meanwhile, Australian-born English coach Jones has advised against changing the format of what he calls the “biggest rugby tournament in the world”.

“Why should you add other teams that will reduce the level of competition?” Said Jones, using the Super Rugby expansion from 12 teams to currently 15 as a warning.

“I can only speak from experience,” added Jones. “Super rugby was the golden egg of rugby – brilliant, 12 teams, competitive. Once it was 14 and 15, it had lost its appeal.”

Jones said what makes the Six Nations so special is “the history of relations between nations.”

“Someone gave me a history lesson on Scotland and the number of different things that happened in the rivalry with England,” he said.

“The competition is much fiercer than the World Cup. It has become much more physical and it will only get more.”

The tournament started as a championship between the “home nations” England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland before France was added to the competition. The most recent expansion was when Italy made the Five Nations the Six Nations in 2000.

Last year, Six Nations members rejected a proposal for a new 12-man rugby world championship that would initially merge the Six Nations and Rugby championships while adding Japan and the United States, and put forward a larger one Relation to the international game.

The main European countries feared the possible economic effects of relegation from the league.

Taking part in a competition in the northern hemisphere would target South Africa to countries closer to its time zone.

Two South African club teams, the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings, are already playing in Europe. They retired from Super Rugby in 2017 and joined an expanded Pro14 league that included teams from Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

